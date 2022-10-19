Barry Lewis: `All-America' honor `means a lot' to Bixby's Luke Hasz

Even with all of the success that the Bixby football program has enjoyed, it's a rare honor for a Spartans player to be selected for one of the nation's prestigious high school All-America games.

Not even Bixby's recent state players of the year, brothers Brennan and Braylin Presley, were invited to invited to one of those events.

On Wednesday, Bixby tight end Luke Hasz, a University of Arkansas commit, received his commemorative 2023 Under Armour Next All-America Game jersey during a ceremony at Bixby's Home of the Spartans overlooking the football stadium.

"It feels good," Hasz said. "I actually had to order a different one, the first one was too small. I'm excited.

"It means a lot, they believed in me and the coaches here helped me to get to this point. I'm excited to get down there and compete, and represent Tulsa and Bixby High School.

The game, shown on ESPN, is scheduled Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The only previous Bixby player selected for a national event of that status was current University of Kansas punter Reis Vernon, who was in the 2020 All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

"I had a real good Under Armour camp and then things started going uphill from there," Hasz said. "I was shocked."

The NFL has drafted about 300 players who have participated in the 14 previous years of the game's existence. Notable alumni include Kyler Murray, Justin Fields, Nick and Joey Bosa and Myles Garrett.

"There are going to be a bunch of guys going to high level programs and getting to work with them and compete with them and learn from great coaches down there -- that's what I'm most excited about."

Hasz has 18 receptions for 286 yards and six touchdowns overall this season. But he can make a big impact for the Spartans, who have a won a state-record 56 in a row, without even catching a pass.

"He's a ferocious blocker, tenacious and physical," Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. "I think the thing I'm most proud of is the high level he's playing at this year with all the stuff an 18-year-old is having to go through, with committing to a college, being an All-American.

"Luke is a phenomenal kid. This is quite an honor. and we're thrilled."

Today Show in Bixby

Bixby is scheduled for the NBC's Today Show's weekly "Friday Morning Lights" segment on Nov. 11. The feature will be shown live from Bixby's Spartan Stadium. The football teams, cheerleaders, band and students will be part of the segment.

Thursday's schedule

Most of this week's Tulsa-area high school football schedule is on Friday, but there are several games set for Thursday. Four of the games involve 6AI teams -- all played in the Tulsa area.

The most closely matched game appears to be No. 7 Enid (4-3) at No. 8 Broken Arrow (2-5). They are tied for fourth place in District 6AI-1. The winner will likely host a first-round game. Enid is on the way to being a playoff qualifier for the first time since 2009.

Top-ranked Bixby (7-0) hosts Westmoore (2-5), which has a pair of one-score losses in the past three weeks to Jenks and Enid.

A matchup that could be more competitive than their respective records may indicate is Edmond Santa Fe (0-7) at second-ranked Union (7-0) -- a rematch of Santa Fe's win in the 2020 semifinals. Santa Fe is not the typical 0-7 team. The Wolves' largest loss is 19 points and four of the losses have been by eight points or less.

Fourth-ranked Jenks (5-2) hosts Southmoore (1-6), which has lost six in a row.

Also, 5A No. 1 Coweta (7-0) visits East Central (1-6). And, Sperry (4-3) hosts Victory Christian (4-3) with the winner moving into second place in 2A-7 with the loser of Friday's Kiefer at Beggs showdown for the district lead.

Other games include Ada (5-2) at Fort Gibson, Wewoka (2-5) at Liberty (3-4) and a B-5 showdown for the district lead -- No. 5 Dewar (6-0) at Quinton (5-1).

Notable

OU commit Erik McCarty of McAlester, after having his playing time limited in a loss at Coweta due to a sore knee, looked back at full speed in a 68-7 win over East Central last week. Besides blocking a punt, he scored on two of three other touches -- a 51-yard run and a 60-yard interception return.