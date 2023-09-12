In this week's episode, Barry and Patrick break down Jenks' win over Union in the Backyard Bowl. Barry explains how Jenks' performance against Owasso, even though it was a loss, was important in boosting the Trojans' confidence heading into the Union game.

Plus, Barry offers an explanation to a reader's question about his weekly rankings.

Also, Patrick discusses where he thinks Danny Okoye will go to college. The NOAH standout announced that he'll pick a college on Sept. 20. This comes a few weeks after an impressive official recruiting visit to Oklahoma.

And finally, Barry offers a shout-out to former Lincoln Christian cross country standout, Andrew Smithwick, who's starting to make some noise at ORU.

Related

Contact us

High School Sports Editor Barry Lewis: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories