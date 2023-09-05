Barry Lewis breaks down some of the marquee matchups of Week 2.

No. 2 Union at No. 6 Jenks: These programs that have combined for 23 state titles since 1996. The teams have split the last two Backyard Bowls. Union quarterback Shaker Reisig and three other Union starters return to play at Allan Trimble Stadium for the first time since moving from Jenks.

6AI: No. 7 Broken Arrow at No. 4 Owasso: This one has the potential to be a thriller similar to Owasso’s 27-26 win last year when the Rams stopped Broken Arrow’s 2-point conversion with 30 seconds left. Owasso head coach Bill Blankenship will be on the opposing sideline from his son, Josh, who is in his third year as Broken Arrow’s head coach. Broken Arrow hasn’t been 0-3 since 2017.

5A No. 1 MWC Carl Albert at 6AII No. 1 Muskogee: A matchup between two top-ranked teams. Muskogee’s 35-28 victory over Carl Albert last year was a springboard moment for the Roughers. The Titans have won 13 in a row since then, including their sixth state title in seven years.

