BA football opens Josh Blankenship coaching era

BROKEN ARROW — Josh Blankenship sees a lot of positives in a football program that has sometimes fallen short of its fans’ lofty expectations.
“There are so many things, so many good traditions,” he said. “It’s not a program that you have to throw a grenade into it and start all over.”
Broken Arrow is the state’s largest high school with more than 5,000 students, has a rabid fan base and produces outstanding athletes year after year.
Blankenship, the former Union High All-State quarterback, opened his first training camp as the Tigers’ head coach Monday. He wants to focus on the things he and his coaching staff have identified “that we have to improve upon or weed out.”
Senior standouts Maurion Horn and RJ Spears-Jennings led a squad of about 140 athletes into a roughly two-hour evening session with players divided between the Tigers’ Memorial Stadium and the adjoining Varsity Training Facility.
“Everybody’s ready to get pumped up for the season because a lot of people are doubting us and we’re trying to prove ‘em wrong,” said Spears-Jennings, a University of Oklahoma receiver commit who averaged more than 21 yards per catch last season.
The Tigers were upset by archrival Union 26-14 in the playoff quarterfinals to end the 2020 season. That still rankles Spears-Jennings and his teammates.
“Ever since, (Union’s players) have been talkin’ stuff all over social media, so we just have to hand it to ‘em,” Spears-Jennings said.
BA opens the regular season at Mansfield (Texas) High on Aug. 27 — just 17 days from now — and follows on Sept. 3 with the rematch at Union.
Players received frequent water breaks Monday to prevent overheating in the low-90s temperatures. Practice sessions will continue at 6:30 p.m. daily this week.
Blankenship said he scheduled the late sessions because he noticed during the Tigers' summer passing league that the Memorial Stadium grandstand sent a deep shadow across the artificial playing surface as the sun sank behind it.
Former head coach David Alexander guided the Tigers to the school's first state football title in 2018. But he was dismissed unexpectedly last November, after the Tigers failed to reach the state final for the second straight year.
BA executive director of athletics Steve Dunn praised the “passion (Blankenship) has for building young men and in setting that high standard" in introducing his new head coach in January.
Playing for his father, current Owasso coach Bill Blankenship, Josh threw 40 touchdown passes in 1998, leading Union to a Class 6A state-runner-up finish.
He was later an assistant coach for five Union state championship teams, coached on his dad’s University of Tulsa staff for a year and spent the past six seasons at Adams State University in Colorado, three as an assistant and the last three as head coach.
What has he learned since his first high school head-coaching stop at Muskogee in 2011-13?
“I think I’ve become more adaptable," he said. "And I value developing a culture, more than I used to. It may sound cliché, but I’m talking about a group of guys who are obsessed with getting better on a regular basis. I think that’s a big step we’ve gotta take and that’s gonna be our primary challenge.”
Blankenship likes the athletes he has to work with. "They had an unbelievable work ethic when I got here," he said. "I was really impressed by that."
Several of his players will become familiar to Tigers fans for the first time. One of those is 6-foot-5, 212-pound Griffin Stieber, who is ready to take over for two-year starting quarterback Jake Raines after playing tight end last year.
“(Stieber) looks like a pocket guy, but because of his background as a tight end, I think he’s a little quicker to take off with the ball,” Blankenship said. “He’s very physical. I haven’t had (a 6-foot-5 quarterback) in a long time, so I’m excited about that."