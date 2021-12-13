B.T. Washington's Williams says he's still committed to OU, but won't sign with Sooners on Wednesday

Gentry Williams said he’s still committed to playing football at the University of Oklahoma, but he won’t be signing with the Sooners on Wednesday.
The fleet Booker T. Washington receiver/defensive back said he has much to consider before he decides on whether to cast his lot with new OU head coach Brent Venables.
Waiting until the February signing period will give him more time to make the right decision, he said Monday.
“I committed to a completely different coaching staff than the one in place now,” he said. “I want to make sure I’m as comfortable with the new staff. I feel like there should be more conversations between myself and Coach Venables.”
Venables, a former OU defensive coordinator who spent the past 10 years in the same job at Clemson, was hired on Dec. 6 and finished his first full week at the helm.
Eight days earlier, Lincoln Riley departed OU to become the new head coach at the University of Southern California, taking defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and much of his Sooners staff with him.
Williams said he’s already had several talks with Venables, but only met the Sooners’ new defensive coordinator, Ted Roof, on Monday.
If Williams can’t get comfortable with the new OU staff, he said he has at least three other options. He’s had conversations with Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and with representatives of at least two other schools that he said he preferred not to name.
Williams also had USC as one of four finalists when he committed to the Sooners on Oct. 18, but he said he isn’t as interested in the Trojans now.
Williams represents another tug-of-war challenge for the new Sooners staff in the wake of Riley’s departure. Three other members of the 2022 recruiting class have decommitted or flipped to other schools, leaving OU with 14 current commitments.
Williams is rated the No. 1 senior in Oklahoma and the No. 10 cornerback nationally in the 247 Sports Composite rankings. He had offers from 18 Power-5 schools and chose the Sooners over a field of finalists that also included Florida and Missouri.
Williams missed most of his junior year with a knee injury but still totaled more than 2,700 combined rushing, passing and receiving yards and 28 touchdowns over four seasons. On defense, he totaled four career interceptions and two caused fumbles.
Clocked with 4.3 speed in the 40-yard dash, Williams won the Class 6A 100-meter state title as a freshman and had the nation’s fifth-fastest freshman time in the event that season.