B.T. Washington's Williams says he's still committed to OU, but won't sign with Sooners on Wednesday

If Williams can’t get comfortable with the new OU staff, he said he has at least three other options. He’s had conversations with Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and with representatives of at least two other schools that he said he preferred not to name.

Williams also had USC as one of four finalists when he committed to the Sooners on Oct. 18, but he said he isn’t as interested in the Trojans now.

Williams represents another tug-of-war challenge for the new Sooners staff in the wake of Riley’s departure. Three other members of the 2022 recruiting class have decommitted or flipped to other schools, leaving OU with 14 current commitments.

Williams is rated the No. 1 senior in Oklahoma and the No. 10 cornerback nationally in the 247 Sports Composite rankings. He had offers from 18 Power-5 schools and chose the Sooners over a field of finalists that also included Florida and Missouri.

Williams missed most of his junior year with a knee injury but still totaled more than 2,700 combined rushing, passing and receiving yards and 28 touchdowns over four seasons. On defense, he totaled four career interceptions and two caused fumbles.