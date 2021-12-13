B.T. Washington's Gentry Williams not expected to sign with Sooners on Wednesday

Is the University of Oklahoma football team about to lose another athlete from its 2022 recruiting class?

Fleet Gentry Williams of Booker T. Washington does not plan to sign a letter of intent Wednesday, the first day of the early-signing period. Hornets coach Jonathan Brown said he "understood" that Williams will not sign until February.

Such a move would cause some to speculate that Williams is rethinking his Oct. 18 commitment to the Sooners in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from OU to become head coach at the University of Southern California.

Williams had USC among his four finalists when he committed to the Sooners.

If Williams plans to decommit, Brown said he hadn’t heard about it. Williams did not respond to calls and text messages to his cell phone Monday afternoon.

“I asked him if he would be signing Wednesday. He said he wouldn’t be signing and I left it at that,” Brown said.

Williams is rated the No. 1 senior in Oklahoma and the No. 10 cornerback nationally in the 247 Sports Composite rankings.