At McLain, Willie Ponder’s team built on resiliency and a desire to be different

Willie Ponder was warned it would be a dead-end job.

After serving as a wide receivers coach at Colorado Mesa University for two years, Ponder was surveying for head coaching gigs. Eventually, he learned there was an opportunity to return to his hometown of Tulsa.

But, people warned the Central High School graduate.

McLain High School is a tough place to coach at, something Ponder admits is true. The school hadn’t won a playoff game since 1991. The team’s roster was too small compared to other schools in the district.

But after four years, Ponder has proven them wrong.

“Yeah, and I’m not done,” he said.

The Titans are headed to the Class 4A playoffs with a 5-5 record after a gutsy 23-15 win against Oologah last Thursday. With only 39 student-athletes on roster, McLain was projected to finish last in the district.

Instead, the Titans finished third.

“McLain is a great job to me, because it’s bigger than football,” Ponder said. “It’s not about the pay, it’s about helping young people become men. Helping change lives.”

Ponder took this job because he likes to be different. After being drafted by the New York Giants and playing four seasons in the NFL, Ponder returned to school to complete his degree and begin coaching.

Before the Colorado Mesa job, Ponder served as the undergraduate assistant at Southeast Missouri State, where he finished his college playing career a decade earlier.

Then, he returned home.

“You know, college ball is great, but again it goes back to my heart,” he said. “For my mother, how I was raised. What can I do to help someone else be great? That’s just my mission now.”

It shows.

As Ponder walks through the hallways at McLain High School, he stops to chat with students. Checks in to make sure they are doing what’s needed to succeed.

During his daily meeting with his players in the cafeteria before practice, he takes a headcount and makes sure students are staying on top of their classwork.

After being a standout wide receiver at Central in the late 1990s, Ponder wanted to nurture the community like his coaches had done for him.

Ponder draws from his past experiences when coaching. After playing his freshman season at the University of Tulsa, Ponder was dismissed from the team.

“I had some bad habits and things that ended up getting me kicked out,” he said. “I’m man enough to say that now.”

He went to Coffeyville Community College after Tulsa, spending a year there before heading to Southeast Missouri State and eventually the NFL.

“The best thing I say is, I’m 42 years old now, and I didn’t grow up until I was 34,” Ponder said.

When asked how he uses those experiences in coaching McLain’s student-athletes, Ponder said, “Every day I tell my story. Like I said, I took the hard route.”

To avoid the same pitfalls he did as a high-schooler, Ponder built a program on four cornerstones: attitude, effort, discipline and passion.

Those four words are emblazoned on the walls in McLain’s weight room. Two state championship banners hang opposite them.

And just like their coach, the McLain Titans want to be different.

“They’re a hungry group,” Ponder said. “They want to change the stigma of McLain. I have a group of kids that wants to go to college and play sports and do all the right things.”

The Titans long snapper, sophomore Harmoni Callins, is the only female on the McLain roster.

“Other teams, they’re like, ‘That’s a girl?’ I don’t know, they’re kind of confused, but my team has been supportive,” she said.

It took time. The Titans didn’t win more than three games in their first years under Ponder. Last season, McLain was held winless for just the third time in school history.

“Wins and losses are great. Wins and losses help. Wins help build a program. You’ve got to win, winning is very important,” Ponder said. “But also helping a young man understand that he can use his athletic ability to get out of here and change and help his family.”

But this offseason, Ponder pushed the importance of what was needed to win.

“I spoke reality to them,” he said. “For us being a 4A program, the teams we’re going against, you take the Wagoners the Cushings, the top programs, you know they have 60-70 kids. They’re one town, one team.

“We grind it out.”

Ponder stressed committing to the team. Buying into the process. The Titans responded accordingly.

“Everyone bought in,” said Erin Smith, a senior lineman at McLain.

Early losses to Central and Booker T. Washington were followed with close wins against Memorial and Catoosa. But, after a one-point loss to Miami, it looked like a promising season might not continue.

A deadly shooting on the campus following the game quickly resulted in the Titans’ following game getting canceled and their three remaining home games being moved.

McLain celebrated its Senior Night last Friday not at Melvin Driver Stadium in north Tulsa, but instead on the field at Oologah.

“It was kind of good, but then it was kind of weird at the same time,” Smith said of celebrating Senior Night.

But that resiliency is what Ponder has built.

Callins said Ponder is the reason McLain made it to the playoffs. Smith — who is the only senior left on the Titans roster — has watched Ponder transform the program.

Jeremy Adams, a freshman left tackle, has started every game for McLain this season.

“It feels good,” he said. “It feels good to be a part of a winning team.”

And a winning team the Titans are. For the first time since 2015, McLain reached the .500 threshold. After numerous losing seasons, Ponder is starting to see McLain’s program finally turn around.

“We’ve got a good team,” Ponder said. “We’ve got a good young group, and they all want to be winners.

“They want to be different.”