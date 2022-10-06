As games keep moving, TPS focused on increasing safety at football games

Following a 19-18 homecoming loss to Miami, McLain’s football team lined up single file at midfield for the postgame handshake.

But halfway through, as Titans players touched hands with Miami’s, gunshots rang out in the high school's parking lot, scattering the teams in the opposite direction, all captured on a livestream of the game.

An altercation shortly after McLain High School’s homecoming game left one dead and three others injured on the campus. A week later, other schools have voiced safety concerns about traveling to McLain, resulting in the teams’ schedules being upended.

Miami superintendent Nick Highsmith released a statement the following day, announcing the school district would not be traveling to McLain for any events in the future.

“I cannot allow our players, students, staff and family members to return to a place where we have repeatedly been put in danger,” Highsmith wrote.

Earlier this week, Cleveland — which was scheduled to play at McLain this Friday — announced it wouldn’t travel for the game, forfeiting the district game.

“Over the weekend, numerous parents of football players, band members and cheerleaders have let their coaches and directors know that their children won’t be allowed to take part in Friday’s contest,” Cleveland superintendent Alan Baker said.

It was also announced the Titans’ Oct. 21 home game against Wagoner was shifting to Wagoner.

With concerns mounting, Tulsa Public Schools superintendent Deborah Gist announced increased measures within area schools.

“In addition to the existing campus police and security team members that we had at the game, what we want to do is begin to stagger games in a more significant way than we have in the past. We have five home games on Friday, and that’s a lot,” she said.

TPS will focus on staggering games in a more significant way than in the past, Gist said. Last Friday, the school district hosted five home games, and while each was fully staffed with campus security, staggering more games will allow for increased security.

In the future, that could mean the district could play more games on Saturday afternoons or Thursdays — which was the initial plan for Collinsville’s game against Nathan Hale before the contest was eventually shifted to Collinsville.

Booker T. Washington High School, located three miles south of McLain’s campus, implemented revised security procedures this week. Students must display their school IDs to enter, no entry after halftime will be allowed and no backpacks are allowed inside the stadium.

Middle school students and younger must be accompanied by an adult at all games.

McLain announced similar revisions, including that there will be no loitering in the surrounding areas, and all attendees will be subject to a metal detector wand at the gate.

“If a school district chooses to forfeit rather than play our students, then they just take the loss and I would just say that’s their decision,” Gist said. “I think everyone has to make the decision that’s best for them and for their students in that moment.”

The revision to McLain’s schedule leaves just one remaining home game this season, Oct. 28 against Skiatook. The future of that game is still undetermined.

“Skiatook was one of the communities that reached out and offered tremendous support and really showed their loving respect for our students,” Gist said. “I don’t know whether or not we’ll be playing back in our stadium.

“To be honest with you, I don’t even have that part of the schedule in my brain right now.”

Gist praised other communities in the area for reaching out and offering McLain players spots on their team, but didn’t list specifics.

The school district is still discussing future security measures for other fall athletics, like softball, volleyball and cross country.

The same goes for McLain’s feeder middle school, Monroe Demonstration, which plays its home football games at McLain’s stadium.

“We haven’t made any changes to their schedule that I’m aware of,” Gist said.