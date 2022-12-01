As Dale Condict approaches state championship game No. 8, this year’s Wagoner bunch epitomizes the city they’re from

To Dale Condict, every state championship run feels different.

“I think that’s one of the great things about the coaching profession,” the Wagoner coach of 18 years said Wednesday. “Every year has a different feel to it, so it’s a different chapter to the book; it really does have its own, unique presence.”

That book is getting long though.

On Saturday, Condict will lead 10-3 Wagoner against undefeated Cushing at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, with the winner claiming the Class 4A state championship title.

The Bulldogs will have an opportunity to win their sixth state championship in 12 years, and the appearance will be the eighth in Condict’s tenure at Wagoner.

“It always starts with great players,” Condict said of the program’s continuity over the past decade. “We definitely have great football players, and I think we have a community that thrives off its toughness and grit. Those players that we take to the games each Friday are a reflection of that.”

That toughness and grit comes from growing up in Wagoner, Condict said. Most of his players are born in the town, which he describes as “middle-income families” that “grind it out.”

“We don’t have the country club element, our community is mostly blue-collar, hard-nosed people that get up and go to work every day,” Condict said.

And just like the town they’re from, the Bulldogs grinded it out.

After suffering a 42-0 loss to Cushing on Oct. 7, Wagoner won its final four games of the regular season and pushed its way through the first three rounds of the playoffs.

“There are a lot of places that would have a hard time recovering from that mentally,” Condict said of the Cushing loss. “We get back, and we’re definitely frustrated, it was a tough experience, but it’s like our guys never wavered.

“We got back to work, we knew we had some time left in our season to improve before playoff time and our mission at that point was to try and find a way to get back for a rematch.”

That mission will come to fruition Saturday night in Edmond.

All with a defense that’s allowed a miniscule 4.2 points per game during Wagoner’s seven-game winning streak.

The Bulldogs defense has shutout opponents five times this season and allowed only three opponents to score 10 or more points. Class 5A Grove tallied 28 points, Tuttle managed 10 points in the quarterfinals, but the 42 points Cushing tallied remains the outlier.

“All but that one night we’ve played great defense,” Condict said.

Leading the way will be senior Kale Charboneau with his 86 tackles this season ranking second on the team. His 16 tackles for loss sit third overall.

Gabe Rodriguez’s three interceptions rank first, and he pairs 77 tackles with it too. Alex Shieldnight and Roman Garcia have combined for 22 sacks as well.

“I think they’re a tough group of kids,” Condict said of this year’s roster. “They’re very gritty. They seem to play with a lot of emotion and passion for the game, I think more so than we’ve seen in a while. They’re just kind of a gritty group and they’ve just found a way, especially defensively to be great.”

Time will tell if Condict claims ring No. 6.

The Bulldogs are within reach of it, but now instead of being heavy favorites like they were in years past, Wagoner will play the underdog role Saturday night.

But regardless of outcome, Condict’s message is one of thankfulness ahead of his eighth appearance.

“I’ve done this long enough to know, just to go coach in this game one time is an honor, so to be able to do it for the eighth time, I definitely don’t take it for granted,” he said. “There’s a lot of great coaches around that will never have that opportunity, and so I just try to embrace the moment and enjoy it as its own individual experience and be thankful.”