As Cushing aims for its first state title in 59 years, Blaze Berlowitz molded by the past: 'I was bred through adversity'

CUSHING — Taped on Blaze Berlowitz’s locker in Cushing’s locker room is a basic white sheet of paper.

It appears mundane, yet it is anything but.

Scribbled on it is a phrase Berlowitz came up with himself. The senior Cushing quarterback wants to see it every day, so pinning it to his locker made the most sense.

It reads: “Hard work never gets beat. The real will always prevail.”

It serves as a reminder for Berlowitz.

After consecutive nine-win seasons with Berlowitz at the helm of the Tigers’ offense, a first-round loss to Elk City last season prematurely ended a promising year.

Berlowitz isn’t one to leave things in the past and move forward. He lets the losses simmer, none more than the Elk City upset.

“I hold onto that,” he said. “I think I’ve thought about it every day when I was getting into work so it never left my brain.”

Almost 385 days later, Berlowitz still remembers it.

It showed this season. The Tigers scorched their way through Class 4A, finishing undefeated and winning each game by an average of 47 points, thanks in large part to Berlowitz’s performance.

They rolled through the first three rounds of the playoffs, and now have an opportunity to do something a Cushing team hasn’t accomplished in 59 years.

Win a state title.

On Saturday, the Tigers will face Wagoner (10-3) at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond with a chance to win their first state championship since 1961.

“Obviously, the pressure is there, but if you’re in a position to have pressure on you, then you’re there,” Berlowitz said. “You know you’re in. You’re in a good spot because that means that it means something.”

And for Berlowitz — win or lose — it will be a culmination of a high school career not seen in Cushing for quite some time.

Bred through adversity

It was only the second quarter, and Berlowitz had thrown four interceptions.

Then only a sophomore in one of his first career starts, Berlowitz was struggling early in a road game against Tecumseh.

“I was telling everybody to leave him alone,” said Jason Berlowitz, his father. “This is either going to make him or break him. He’s going to figure it out.”

And while Cushing would go on to lose 49-14 against Tecumseh, the sophomore did figure it out. The Tigers would win nine games that season before losing to Wagoner in the playoffs.

“Back then, you know, it was tough,” Berlowitz said. “But, I’ve learned. I’ve grown. Sometimes, you even ask for that adversity because that’s what makes you what you really are. You find out who you really are when you’re tested in times of discomfort.

“I’ve been kind of bred through adversity.”

Then came the Tigers’ 2021 run. Another nine wins placed Cushing in a position to host a first-round playoff game against Elk City. Trailing by a touchdown with 38 seconds remaining, Berlowitz dropped back and heaved a pass toward the end zone, resulting in an interception to seal the upset win for the Elks.

Two seasons molded ending with premature losses.

The adversity was there for Berlowitz.

Cushing would go on to avenge its playoff loss against Elk City this season, rolling the Elks 56-14 to punch their ticket to the state championship.

“I know a lot of teams sit up there and say that and have that goal, but it is something we’ve talked about daily,” Cushing coach Rusty Morgan said. “It’s something me and Blaze talk about daily.”

Inseparable bonds

Nestled in the stands at Pioneer Stadium in Stillwater were three third-graders.

At the time, the Tigers were on an unprecedented run. For the first time in 53 years, Cushing was playing for a state championship. The 2014 Tigers won 10 games, battled through the Class 3A playoffs and ended up in a state title game against Heritage Hall.

The town of 8,000 was vibrant, with the community coming out to send off the team ahead of the game. And there was Berlowitz, sitting on top of a car with a sign in hand.

“I was actually driving one of the buses as we were driving through doing the sendoff,” Morgan said of the 2014 team. “To know, eight years ago they were standing out there with their faces painted and holding signs up and cheering on their favorite players, it gives you goosebumps to think about.”

Berlowitz doesn’t remember what the sign said all these years later, but he remembers the feeling. And now he’ll experience it himself when the Tigers drive through Cushing Saturday afternoon.

And back in 2014, hours after sending off the team, Berlowitz intently watched the Tigers lose 37-14 to the Chargers inside Pioneer Stadium.

He was joined by his brother, Brody, and Camden Crooks, who would go on to be Berlowitz’s favorite passing target once they reached high school.

Eight years later, pictures still float around the Cushing community from that year. None more famous than the brothers and Crooks watching the game as elementary school kids.

“These boys have always been the type of boys — they didn’t just go to the game to run around and play — they actually sat down and watched the game and knew the game,” said his mother, Melanie Berlowitz. “They’ve always been a part of it.”

Members of this Cushing team have always been a part of each other’s life. Morgan said most of the team has played together since the third grade, building a bond not seen anywhere else.

Melanie Berlowitz, who coached girls basketball at Cushing for 23 years, said she’s never seen anything like it.

“I haven’t ever seen a group — there’s no selfishness in it,” she said. “They’re happy for each other, they don’t care who’s stats are what, who scored what, they just want to win.”

Unanimous leader

Rusty Morgan intended for the team to have only four captains this season.

Before the 2022 campaign began, he sat down the team to cast votes for who would be seen as team leaders. In a quiet room, everyone pondered their votes before submitting them.

By the time everything had been tallied, Morgan ended up with seven captains. But two earned unanimous nominations.

Berlowitz and Crooks.

“When you have the respect from the guys that you play with for so long and are going into battle with, that’s the ultimate goal,” Morgan said.

Berlowitz’s leadership is multi-faceted. There’s the strong, silent type. A lead-by-example version. His teammates see him arrive early at 7 a.m. every day to lift weights, and most see that a sign to step up their dedication.

Then there’s the vocal side. He’s in the scrum ahead of games giving pep-talks and motivating his teammates.

“He has a way, when things are down, to keep a team going,” Morgan said. “And when things are great, he keeps them humble. I think that’s the ultimate definition of a leader.”

Morgan trusts Berlowitz. They meet almost daily, and while conversations often remain lighthearted about school and life, the duo discuss deeper topics surrounding the team and football.

“He’s second to none,” Berlowitz said of Morgan. “He’s the best coach. No one deserves it more than he does.”

That’s because Berlowitz breathes football. Sure, he’ll go out and socialize with friends, but there isn’t much time spent away from the field. When asked what his son is like away from the football field, Jason joked, that he never is away. “It’s football 20 hours a day,” he said.

And even during those rare social hours, the talk remains focused on ball.

“I guarantee you at church they talk football,” Melanie said.

Concluding a career

Win or lose, Berlowitz’s last appearance in a Cushing jersey will be Saturday night.

He enters his final game having thrown 3,654 passing yards and 54 touchdowns this season. He guided the Tigers back to a state championship game for only the second time in almost six decades.

After high school, Berlowitz will move to Las Cruces, New Mexico, to attend New Mexico State University, a school he committed to in October.

He proved early on he could play at the next level. At least, his father noticed it.

“I knew he would go somewhere,” Jason said. “He doesn’t have any quit in him.”

But for now, that doesn’t matter to him. It’s all about getting one final win in a Cushing uniform.

“Blaze has wanted to be great since he put on a helmet,” Morgan said.