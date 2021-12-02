As Bixby sets win-streak record, Wagoner's Dale Condict congratulates the Spartans

EDMOND — In 2014-17, the Wagoner Bulldogs recorded 48 consecutive victories while capturing Class 4A titles in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Until Thursday, when Bixby crushed Deer Creek 63-14 for the Spartans’ fourth consecutive 6AII championship and their seventh in eight years, the Wagoner win streak stood as the longest ever for any Oklahoma 11-man high school football program.

Having scored the 49th consecutive win for their program, the Spartans now are the state’s win-streak kings.

Wagoner coach Dale Condict shared this reaction with the Tulsa World: “Coach (Loren) Montgomery and the Bixby Spartans have built something very special. Winning 48 straight is something we will always be proud of. For them to win 49, against the competition they have played, is remarkable.

“It takes a community commitment to win at that level. From Wagoner to Bixby, we say congratulations.”