 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
As Bixby sets win-streak record, Wagoner's Dale Condict congratulates the Spartans
0 Comments
editor's pick
Condict congratulates Spartans

As Bixby sets win-streak record, Wagoner's Dale Condict congratulates the Spartans

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BIXBY FOOTBALL

With a blowout Class 6AII championship victory over Deer Creek on Thursday in Edmond, Braylin Presley and the Bixby Spartans set a state win-streak record with their 49th consecutive victory. 

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

EDMOND — In 2014-17, the Wagoner Bulldogs recorded 48 consecutive victories while capturing Class 4A titles in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Until Thursday, when Bixby crushed Deer Creek 63-14 for the Spartans’ fourth consecutive 6AII championship and their seventh in eight years, the Wagoner win streak stood as the longest ever for any Oklahoma 11-man high school football program.

Having scored the 49th consecutive win for their program, the Spartans now are the state’s win-streak kings.

Wagoner coach Dale Condict shared this reaction with the Tulsa World: “Coach (Loren) Montgomery and the Bixby Spartans have built something very special. Winning 48 straight is something we will always be proud of. For them to win 49, against the competition they have played, is remarkable.

“It takes a community commitment to win at that level. From Wagoner to Bixby, we say congratulations.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Upset of the week: Eufaula 31, OCS 14
Football

Upset of the week: Eufaula 31, OCS 14

  • Updated

Khelil Deere had seven catches for 149 yards and three TDs plus had four interceptions on defense to lead No. 7 Eufaula past No. 3 Oklahoma Christian School in the Class 2A semifinals.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert