Army joins Air Force, Navy in recruiting versatile Jenks receiver Ty Walls

JENKS -- Jenks receiver Ty Walls completed a college recruiting triple crown Friday morning when he received an offer from Army.

During the past few months, he also has been offered by the U.S. armed forces' other two major college football programs -- Air Force and Navy.

"I always say it's an honor to be offered by the military," Walls said Friday night after the Trojan Preview at Allan Trimble Stadium. "I'm truly blessed in my situation to be given opportunities to play at the next level."

Walls, also a baseball standout, has two other Division I football offers from South Dakota State and Tennessee Tech.

"I'm hoping to find the one that's the best fit for me and go there and continue my career and play at the highest level," Walls said.

Last season as a junior, Walls had 47 catches and became the sixth receiver in Jenks' tradition-history to produce 1,000 yards in a season. And he sealed the Trojans' second consecutive Class 6AI state title with a Pick-6 on defense late in the championship win over Union.

But Walls is a major college recruit not just due to his receiving skills. Jaiden Carroll's second touchdown Friday in a 24-7 preseason win over Sand Springs was assisted by Walls' downfield block.

"As a sophomore when he won a starting job that's what impressed me most then is how hard he played away from the ball and when the ball wasn't in his hands," Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. "And he's just continued to do that. He's a great teammate and a great leader. And it's things like that people don't notice but they're difference makers in a close game."

With their regular-season opener at Edmond Santa Fe coming up Aug. 26, the Trojans looked ready for another title run in their preseason test Friday against the Sandites. Senior quarterback Ike Owens completed 10-of-13 passes for 114 yards and two TDs.

Running backs Carroll and Jalyn Stanford combined for 141 total yards in the half-game. Carroll had seven rushes for 48 yards and opened the scoring on a 1-yard run that was set up by Stanford's 36-yard dash. His second TD came on a 17-yard screen.

A Jenks player who looked ready to have a breakout season is tight end/defensive lineman Jack Standlee, who had a TD catch and a sack.

"He's looked really good on both sides of the ball," Riggs said.

The bright spot of the night for Sand Springs, a 6AII semifinalist last year, came on the final possession when freshman Easton Webb connected with Brody Rutledge on a 14-yard TD pass.

While the Sandites visit Highway 97 rival Sapulpa in their opener next Friday, Jenks will travel to Santa Fe.

Riggs likes what the Trojans, who are looking for a third consecutive state title, have accomplished during the spring and summer despite seeing high-profile quarterbacks Shaker Reisig and Jackson Presley move away.

"Our guys have done a great job of not letting any outside distractions affect them," Riggs said. "And I really appreciate that from them. They come to work every day and they're focused on the Jenks Trojans and what they can do to help us be better."

Stillwater 10, Choctaw 7

Stillwater's Noah Roberts had 19 rushes for 102 yards and a TD in the Trojan Preview opener between 6AII powers.

In a matchup of two of the state's high-profile quarterbacks, Choctaw's Steele Wasel completed 10-of-14 passes for 115 yards, including a 7-yard scoring toss to La'Trell Ray with 1:12 left. Wasel was sacked five times in the first half and under constant pressure. Stillwater's Gage Gundy was 4-of-8 for 28 yards as the Pioneers ran a very basic offense.

JENKS 24, SAND SPRINGS 7

Sand Springs;0;7;--;7

Jenks;14;10;--;24

J: Jaiden Carroll 1 run (Andrew Pursell kick)

J: Carroll 17 pass from Ike Owens (Pursell kick)

J: Jack Standlee 11 pass from Owens (Pursell kick)

J: FG, Pursell 22

SS: Brody Rutledge 14 pass from Easton Webb (Jonathan Daniels kick)

STILLWATER 10, CHOCTAW 7

Choctaw;0;7;--;7

Stillwater;10;0;--;10

S: Noah Roberts 17 run (Gage Gundy kick)

S: FG, Corbin Grant 38

C: La'Trell Ray 7 pass from Steele Wasel (Tommy Yousey kick)