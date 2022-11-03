Anthony Hills hauls in pair of clutch TDs as Owasso holds off Norman, 24-14

OWASSO — When Owasso needed a big play Thursday night, wide receiver Anthony Hills responded.

Hills came up with two clutch catches for touchdowns, both on fourth-and-long plays, in the second half to help the No. 6 Rams to a 24-14 victory against Norman in District 6AI-2 action at Owasso Stadium.

With the victory, Owasso (6-4, 5-2 district) wraps up third place in the district and will take a five-game winning streak into postseason play, which begins next Friday.

Hills, a senior, helped celebrate Senior Night by pulling in five receptions for 85 yards. His first catch of the game went for 31 yards and gave the Rams their initial first down of the contest in the final minute of the first quarter.

But his biggest grabs came in the second half.

With Owasso nursing a 10-7 lead in the third period and facing a fourth-and-11 at the Norman 16-yard line, Rams senior quarterback Mason Willingham found his fellow classmate open on a slant route from the left side and Hills raced into the end zone to extend his team’s advantage to 17-7 with 4:24 to go in the quarter.

Hills’ touchdown proved important because on the second play of Norman’s ensuing offensive possession, Devin Alexander bolted 79 yards for a touchdown to bring the Tigers (3-7, 3-4) back to within three points.

Alexander finished with a game-high 103 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Norman still trailed by three midway through the fourth period when the Rams’ Kale Pennington recovered a fumbled pitch by the Tigers to give Owasso the ball at the Norman 42-yard line.

Eating up the clock, the Rams ran eight plays to move the ball to the Tigers’ 27 where they faced a fourth-and-22.

With no hesitation, Willingham took the shotgun snap and lobbed a pass into the end zone on the right side where the 6-foot-3 Hills outjumped a Tigers defensive back for the touchdown that put Owasso in front 24-14 with 1:31 to play.

“Coach (Bill Blankenship) trusted me,” Hills said of his head coach in referring to the favorite of his two touchdown receptions against the Tigers.

“I just go get the ball when it’s in the air,” he added. “I think it’s mine every time when I come down with it. It’s just me being 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.”

Willingham ended up 16-for-23 passing for 193 yards with 129 of those yards coming in the first half when he missed only one pass in 10 attempts.

J’Kharri Thomas hauled in a team-best seven passes for 75 yards for the Rams.

Meanwhile, Owasso’s defense limited Norman to just 25 yards passing on five completions in 12 attempts. The Rams’ defense also came up with a big stop in the opening minute of the fourth quarter when the Tigers’ Dax Noles was hit and fumbled on a fourth-and-1 play with Owasso’s Kunta Jordan making the recovery.

“”I think our team now is just unstoppable,” Hills said. “We’re just going on a roll. That’s five wins in a row and we’re going to just keep going to get to the state championship.”

After Owasso built a 10-0 halftime advantage on a 23-yard Chase Everett field goal and a 3-yard touchdown run by Tariek Johnson, Norman trimmed its deficit to three when Noles tallied from 3 yards out midway through the third quarter.

That touchdown was set up when a high snap from center on a Rams punt resulted in Owasso turning the ball over at its own 20.

OWASSO 24, NORMAN 14

Norman;0;0;14;0;-;14

Owasso;0;10;7;7;-;24

OW — FG Everett 23

OW — Johnson 3 run (Everett kick)

NO — Noles 3 run (Hernandez kick)

OW — Hills 16 pass from Willingham (Everett kick)

NO — Alexander 79 run (Hernandez kick)

OW — Hills 27 pass from Willingham (Everett kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs - NO 10, OW 14; Rushes-Yards - NO 39-172, OW 39-79; Comp-Att-Int - NO 5-12-0, OW 16-23-0; Passing Yards - NO 25, OW 193; Fumbles-Lost - NO 3-2, OW 2-1; Penalty Yards - NO 6-44, OW 7-84; Total Yards - NO 197, OW 272; Punts-Avg - NO 3-42.6; OW 5-22.0.