Another prep QB on the move -- Kordell Gouldsby joins Bixby

Kordell Gouldsby, who was Holland Hall's starting quarterback for the first nine games last season before being sidelined with an injury, announced Wednesday night on Twitter that he is transferring to Bixby.

In 2021, Gouldsby completed 87-of-134 passes for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had 79 rushes for 597 yards and 11 TDs. His sophomore season ended with a wrist injury during a loss to Verdigris in Week 9.

Gouldsby is not the first high-profile quarterback to join Bixby since last season as Austin Havens moved from Owasso after starting most of the Rams' games the past two years. Bixby is moving up to Class 6AI after winning the past four 6AII state titles.

Other 6AI powers have added high-profile QBs during the past two weeks as Shaker Reisig moved to Union after starting for Jenks' state title team as a freshman last season and freshman Jackson Presley moved to Jenks from California.

