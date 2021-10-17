Andrew Carney returns in Cardinals' rout over Glenpool

GLENPOOL -- Andrew Carney returned as Collinsville continued its dominant run through District 5A-4 on Thursday night with a 49-12 victory over Glenpool.

The top-ranked Cardinals improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in 5A-4.

Carney, a senior who is one of the area's top quarterbacks, had missed four games with a knee injury. He completed 13-of-20 passes for 157 yards.

Collinsville wasted little time in taking control against Glenpool (4-3, 2-2) during fall break week. Brayden Gilkey reeled off three touchdowns in the first quarter -- runs of 18, 16 and 6 yards.

The Cardinals led 21-0 in an instant, and they would increase their lead before the end of the first quarter on Oscar Hammond’s 33-yard touchdown pass to Seth Kickapoo. By halftime, Collinsville led 28-6.

Gilkey added to his touchdown ledger with a 7-yard scoring run in the third quarter, and Blake Gilkey would add the Cardinals’ final offensive score on a 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, as well. Payton Murphy scored Collinsville's last TD on an interception return.

Brayden Gilkey rushed for 192 yards and four TDs. Oscar Hammond caught seven passes for 101 yards. The Cardinals, who host winless Memorial on Friday night, had 460 yards of total offense.