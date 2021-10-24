Analysis: Mustang's win at Owasso was a rarity

Mustang scored an achievement Friday night that, these days, feels rarer than finding a comfortable mask.

The Broncos rode home on a 47-41 win against Owasso. Not many West teams in Class 6AI come away with a win when they visit a Tulsa-area opponent.

The next morning, I struggled to explain to a co-worker unfamiliar with the Oklahoma high school football beat how exceptional an accomplishment it was for Mustang.

In 6AI, there’s the Tulsa Four, as I like to refer to them: Broken Arrow, Jenks, Union, and Owasso. I also mentioned Bixby, which has been dominant even above the others, but the Spartans are playing this season in 6AII before moving up next year, and are on an entirely different scale of dominance.

Two, Owasso and Union, play their schedules in District 6AI-2, and the others, Broken Arrow and Jenks, in District 6AI-1.

The same co-worker asked me if beating one of the Tulsa Four on the road was like winning a state championship.

“Well, no,” I answered flippantly before immediately reconsidering it. Was it like winning a championship? In grandeur, no. In sense of accomplishment, highly doubtful.

But in frequency? It may be closer than I, or most people, would otherwise think.