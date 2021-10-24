Analysis: Mustang's win at Owasso was a rarity

Mustang scored an achievement Friday night that, these days, feels rarer than finding a comfortable mask.
The Broncos rode home on a 47-41 win against Owasso. Not many West teams in Class 6AI come away with a win when they visit a Tulsa-area opponent.
The next morning, I struggled to explain to a co-worker unfamiliar with the Oklahoma high school football beat how exceptional an accomplishment it was for Mustang.
In 6AI, there’s the Tulsa Four, as I like to refer to them: Broken Arrow, Jenks, Union, and Owasso. I also mentioned Bixby, which has been dominant even above the others, but the Spartans are playing this season in 6AII before moving up next year, and are on an entirely different scale of dominance.
Two, Owasso and Union, play their schedules in District 6AI-2, and the others, Broken Arrow and Jenks, in District 6AI-1.
The same co-worker asked me if beating one of the Tulsa Four on the road was like winning a state championship.
“Well, no,” I answered flippantly before immediately reconsidering it. Was it like winning a championship? In grandeur, no. In sense of accomplishment, highly doubtful.
But in frequency? It may be closer than I, or most people, would otherwise think.
Mustang, after all, was the first team to do it this year. Typically, even if a West-side team or two are highly successful in their schedule, they get thrashed by whichever two of the Tulsa Four occupy their district in the regular season.
Then, once the playoffs come, the East-side schools often burn through their West-side counterpart in the quarterfinals to produce an all-Tulsa semifinal, with the exceptions of when they play each other in the round of eight, or when generational West-side teams make it all the way, such as Norman North in 2016 and Edmond Santa Fe in 2020.
Still, even throwing those crews into the mix, no team aside from the Tulsa Four has ever won a title since this class was created in 2014. A Tulsa-area team has won the state's largest class every year since 1996. The Tulsa Four may beat each other up, but when it comes to anybody outside of the 918, it doesn’t happen often, save those lucky out-of-staters that beat them in non-district play.
The last before Mustang was that exceptional Santa Fe team, which defeated Union 21-14 in last year's semifinals before falling to Jenks. Although it was technically a neutral site semifinal, Santa Fe was hardly the crowd favorite at Owasso Stadium.
In the regular season, Santa Fe also tallied a home win against Broken Arrow earlier in the year.
In 2019, Mustang stole one on the road at Union on Oct. 4. That was a particularly fun year for Santa Fe — and anomalous compared to the trend. The Wolves took down Broken Arrow 23-21 at the Tigers’ Memorial Stadium on Oct. 17, then Jenks 33-30 at Allan Trimble Stadium on Nov. 1.
Coincidentally, I was at the Santa Fe-Jenks game, working as a stringer for the now-defunct Edmond Sun.
Let me tell you, it was a fun night for the 405 faithful. For one, it was a breakout night for a then-sophomore Talyn Shettron, now an Oklahoma State commit, who put the state on alert with an eight-catch, three-touchdown, 180-yard night to lead the Wolves. He even caught a win-sealing interception for good measure.
Fast forward a couple years, and Shettron is an Under Armour All-American, the first to represent the Sooner State since Broken Arrow’s Andrew Raym, now an OU lineman, in 2020.
That Santa Fe-Jenks game in 2018 was the last time a Tulsa Four team fell at home against an OKC representative. The Wolves went on to fall in the first round in a home upset to Moore — another game at which I happened to be, that one for the Norman Transcript.
In 2018, Moore hosted and beat Owasso 43-31.
Nobody managed it in 2017.
Only thrice in four seasons did a visiting in-state team beat a Tulsa Four before Mustang did it Friday night; in the same amount of time, four 6AI state champions were crowned.
The math is hard, but it’s actually less likely for a West team to pick up a road win when visiting Tulsa than it is for any team to win state.