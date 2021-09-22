All-World top 10: Holland Hall's Zane Woodham debuts in the rankings

7. Gentry Williams

B.T. Washington, WR/DB, Sr. (8)

Caught six passes for 103 yards and a TD in the 6AII No. 3 Hornets' 64-13 win over Edison. Also had a 13-yard run. On defense, had three tackles. This season, has 13 catches for 135 yards and has been involved in 14 tackles with eight solos. Injuries limited the Class of 2022’s top area college recruit to nine games the past two years.

8. Max Brown

Lincoln Christian, QB, Sr. (10)

Central Michigan commit accounted for 314 yards and seven TDs in the first half of the 3A No. 2 Bulldogs' 58-14 win over Trinity Christian. For the season, has completed 58-of-79 passes for 892 yards and 14 TDs, and has 52 rushes for 544 yards and six TDs in four games. Last year, accounted for 2,658 yards and 40 TDs to help lead the Bulldogs to the 3A state final.

9. Zane Woodham

Holland Hall, RB/LB, Sr. (NR)