All-World top 10: Holland Hall's Zane Woodham debuts in the rankings

Each week, the World will update its ranking of the top 10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Holland Hall's Zane Woodham debuts in the rankings, as Collinsville's Andrew Carney drops out due to injury. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ previous week’s position in parentheses:
1. Braylin Presley
Bixby, RB, Sr. (1)
The World’s 2020 state player of the year and Oklahoma State commit had 16 rushes for 233 yards, six catches, two punt returns for 23 yards and four touchdowns in the 6AII No. 1 Spartans' 42-14 win over then-6AII No. 2 Stillwater 42-14. For the season, has 37 catches for 407 yards, 17 receptions for 146 yards and six TDs overall. Career totals: 4,280 rushing yards, 106 catches for 1,165 yards, 83 TDs.
2. CJ Brown
Beggs, RB/DB, Sr. (3)
OSU commit had 17 carries for 215 yards and two TDs in the 2A No. 3 Golden Demons' 42-14 win over then-2A No. 7 Chandler 42-14. This season, has 48 rushes for 616 yards and eight TDs. Last year, he rushed 167 times for 1,529 yards. Career totals of 4,271 rushing yards, 56 catches for 690 yards, 70 TDs.
3. Ty Pennington
Sand Springs, QB, Sr. (6)
Completed 21-of-32 passes for a career-high 331 yards and five TDs in the 6AII No. 5 Sandites' 40-33 win at Arkansas 4A No. 1 Shiloh Christian. Has passed for 700 yards and 10 TDs this season. Last year, accounted for 3,005 yards and 28 TDs.
4. Chris McClellan
Owasso, DL, Sr. (4)
Had a bye week. Through the undefeated 6AI No. 1 Rams’ first three games, has been involved in 13 tackles, has two sacks and eight QB pressures. Has 36 offers from Power-5 colleges. Had 106 tackles and 11 sacks over the previous two seasons with Edison.
5. Oscar Hammond
Collinsville, WR/S, Sr. (5)
Caught three passes for 144 yards, including a 94-yarder for a TD in 5A No. 1 Cardinals' 42-6 win at Bartlesville. Has five TD catches this season. Last year, led 5A receivers with 828 yards (on 34 catches) and was second with 12 TDs. As a safety, had 51 tackles and six takeaways with two TDs.
6. Gage Hamm
Coweta, QB, Sr. (7)
Had a bye week. In 2021, is 32-of-55 passing for 477 yards and six TDs in the 5A No. 3 Tigers’ 3-0 start. Last year, he led the Tigers to a 10-2 record as he accounted for 3,152 yards and 36 touchdowns. Career passing totals: 321-of-486, 4,866 yards, 49 TDs, nine interceptions.
7. Gentry Williams
B.T. Washington, WR/DB, Sr. (8)
Caught six passes for 103 yards and a TD in the 6AII No. 3 Hornets' 64-13 win over Edison. Also had a 13-yard run. On defense, had three tackles. This season, has 13 catches for 135 yards and has been involved in 14 tackles with eight solos. Injuries limited the Class of 2022’s top area college recruit to nine games the past two years.
8. Max Brown
Lincoln Christian, QB, Sr. (10)
Central Michigan commit accounted for 314 yards and seven TDs in the first half of the 3A No. 2 Bulldogs' 58-14 win over Trinity Christian. For the season, has completed 58-of-79 passes for 892 yards and 14 TDs, and has 52 rushes for 544 yards and six TDs in four games. Last year, accounted for 2,658 yards and 40 TDs to help lead the Bulldogs to the 3A state final.
9. Zane Woodham
Holland Hall, RB/LB, Sr. (NR)
Had 15 rushes for 165 yards and three TDs in the 3A No. 1 Dutch's 37-7 win at 2A No. 1 Metro Christian. Also completed a 33-yard pass, and was involved in nine tackles. For the season, has 43 carries for 444 yards and seven TDs; 33 tackles with five for losses and two sacks. Last year, had 120 tackles with 20 for losses and six takeways. Also had 132 rushes for 980 yards and 14 TDs.