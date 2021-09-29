All-World top 10: BTW's Micah Tease debuts in rankings

Coweta, QB, Sr. (6)

Completed 11-of-15 passes for 143 yards and four TDs in a 56-7 win at Edison. Also had a 35-yard TD run. In 2021, is 43-of-70 passing for 620 yards and 10 TDs in the 5A No. 3 Tigers’ 4-0 start. Last year, he led the Tigers to a 10-2 record as he accounted for 3,152 yards and 36 touchdowns. Career passing totals: 332-of-501, 5,029 yards, 53 TDs, nine interceptions.

7. Max Brown

Lincoln Christian, QB, Sr. (8)

Central Michigan commit completed 7-of-9 passes for 283 yards and five touchdowns plus had a 3-yard TD run in the first half of the 3A No. 2 Bulldogs' 63-0 win at Tahlequah Sequoyah. In five games, has completed 65-of-88 passes for 1,175 yards and 19 TDs, and has 53 rushes for 547 yards and seven TDs. Last year, accounted for 2,658 yards and 40 TDs to help lead the Bulldogs to the 3A state final.

8. Zane Woodham

Holland Hall, RB/LB, Sr. (9)