1. SHAKER REISIG

UNION | QB | 6-1 | 200 | JR.

Shaker Reisig’s offseason move from Jenks to Union was the big offseason story last year.

Reisig, after being the starting quarterback on Jenks’ 2021 Class 6AI state title team, made a smooth transition to the Redhawks. He completed 184-of-248 passes for 2,631 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Reisig seemed to be on the way to another state final appearance as he led Union to an 11-0 record before a six-overtime loss to Owasso in the semifinals. In that game, he appeared to have scored the winning touchdown on a reception in the fourth quarter, but the extra-point kick was blocked, leaving the game tied and headed to OT instead.

It was Reisig’s first loss in 22 games as a starter since the third week of Jenks’ 2021 season. He has career totals of 280 completions in 389 passes for 4,203 yards and 40 TDs.

Reisig’s stock also is rising with major colleges. After being offered by San Jose State as a freshman, he has been offered by Tulsa, Memphis, Illinois, and most recently, by Missouri in late June.

2. RED MARTEL

BEGGS | RB | 5-11 | 195 | SR.

During his first two high schools seasons, Red Martel played behind OSU running back CJ Brown — now at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

And while Martel would have loved to have started for the Golden Demons as a freshman, he embraces the lessons learned under Brown and the rapport.

“CJ (Brown) taught me so much as a football player,” Martel said. “It was a joy playing with him.”

Last year, Martel was the primary running back for the first time and racked up 1,905 rushing yards. He also caught 23 passes for 311 yards and had 26 TDs overall.

The Kansas commit’s top performance came in the Class 2A playoff opener when the Golden Demons stunned previously undefeated Rejoice Christian as he had 397 total yards and five touchdowns.

During the past two seasons he has rushed for 3,518 yards and scored 43 TDs.

3. KAYDIN JONES

JENKS | RB | 6-0 | 170 | SO.

The son of Jenks legend Kejuan Jones moves to the Trojans after a dynamic freshman seas at Broken Arrow when he rushed for 1,264 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had 21 catches for 156 yards and a TD.

During a 6AI quarterfinal loss at Union, Jones scored on a 97-yard kickoff return and a 33-yard run. Jones’ freshman season was filled with other electrifying plays that brought back memories of Kejuan, who was the World’s state player of the year in 2000 after starting his high school career at Hale.

Kaydin rushed for 197 yards and two TDs against Moore in the regular-season finale, produced 201 total yards against Enid and had 219 total yards with two TDs against Norman in the playoff opener.

Kejuan played for OU and Kaydin also is headed to major college football in 2026. He already has offers from OU, OSU, Tulsa, Colorado and Texas Tech.

Last year, Kaydin split carries at Broken Arrow with another 1,000-yard rusher, Nate Jones. This year, Kaydin will get more carries with the Trojans behind a strong offensive line that make a 2,000-yard rushing season with a realistic possibility.

“He’s done a great job since he’s gotten here, everybody knows about his talent but he’s been awesome with a great attitude, he’s a really hard worker, very coachable — all the things you want outof any player regardless of talent,” Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. “We have been really pleased with him so far.”

4. JAXON WOODS

HOMINY | QB/DB | 5-10 | 180 | SR.

In 2022, Jaxon Woods was an All-World player of the year finalist on defense, but he also could received it on offense if candidates could be recognized on both sides of the ball.

Woods led the Bucks to their best season, 12-1 and the Class A semifinals, since Zaven Collins propelled them to a state title in 2016.

At quarterback, he accounted for 4,071 yards and 55 touchdowns. Woods completed 141-of-207 passes for 2,146 yards and 22 TDs. In addition, he had 179 carries for 1,925 yards and 33 touchdowns. In the defensive secondary, he had 75 tackles and eight interceptions with three touchdowns.

Woods also excelled on special teams as he scored on five punt returns.

In a playoff win over Quapaw, he accounted for 408 yards and five TDs, with more than 200 yards each rushing and passing. During his career, he has accounted for 108 TDs.

5. DANNY OKOYE

NOAH | DL | 6-5 | 250 | SR.

Okoye is the state’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2024 — a rarity for a home-schooled player.

He holds offers from tradition-rich college powers such as Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, Notre Dame, Michigan an Ohio State.

Okoye hopes to disprove the stigma of home-schooled kids’ inability to compete at a Division I college program.

“I’m really playing to make history,” Okoye said. “I’m here to do it. I want to prove everyone wrong who thinks home-schooled kids shouldn’t be recruited or play at a high level.”

During the past two seasons. has produced 121 tackles, including 37 for losses, with 16.5 sacks. If needed, he can also contribute on offense. Last year, he had 14 rushes for 64 yards and six catches for 58 yards with two TDs. And he also averaged 34.6 yards on 12 punts.

6. WITT EDWARDS

WAGONER | WR/DB | 6-6 | 205 | SR.

A defining moment for Witt Edwards last season was his touchdown catch with one second left in the first half of the Class 4A state final against Cushing. The TD cut Cushing’s lead to seven points and Wagoner went on to a 24-21 victory.

Edwards also showed his skills on the other side of the ball with an interception earlier in the first half. His playmaking skills on offense and defense have helped lift him to near the top of the state’s Class of 2024 recruiting class. Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Kansas, Kansas State and Houston are among the colleges who have offered him.

His big-play skills have led Wagoner coach Dale Condict to compare him to Nikia Jones, who delivered many heroics to help Wagoner win three state titles from 2014-16. Condict said, “Both are really tall rangy athletes. Witt is probably the most rangy athlete we’ve had. He’s every bit of 6-6, with 10½-inch hands.”

Jones was a football role mode for Edwards.

“When I moved here he was the one I looked up to,” Edwards said. “I hadn’t seen anyone look like him before.”

Besides football, another passion for Edwards is rodeo.

“I just go have fun with it,” Edwards said. “I take my little younger horses, I used to do it a lot, and I was really good at it and then football became the dream. So I kind of slowed down but I havent given it up. I can’t give it up, it will always be in my life for sure. It’s another environment, a great environment, you can’t beat it at all.”

7. DEVON JORDAN

UNION | DB | 6-0 | 165 | SR.

Devon Jordan wasn’t widely known outside of Union until an eyepopping defensive play against Owasso in Week 4 last year.

Jordan’s one-handed interception in the end zone during the opening moments sparked a Union victory.

His potential to make more big plays like that have him regarded as one of the state’s top college prospects in the Class of 2024. He is considering offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Alabama, Iowa State, Kansas State, Miami, Missouri, Texas A&M, TCU and Vanderbilt.

Last year, he had 31 solo tackles to help Union post an 11-1 record and reach the Class 6AI semifinals last season. Jordan also has the potential to help in other phases of the games as he had three catches for 67 yards and scored on a kickoff return.

Jordan said OSU coach Mike Gundy even offered him to play both offense and defense for the Cowboys.

“When you have a guy like (Gundy) giving you an offer like that, you know you’ve done something right,” Jordan said.

8. HUDSON HENSLICK

COLLINSVILLE | WR/DB | 5-9 | 160 | SR.

Hudson Henslick enters 2023 as one of the state’s top receivers after catching 63 passes for 1,047 yards and 10 touchdowns last year.

“I don’t try to focus on that too much, I just try to go out and play every game my hardest, give everything I’ve got but, it feels good whenever people talk about you like that,” Henslick said.

Henslick began 2022 primarily known for his defensive skills after being a starting cornerback on the Cardinals’ 2021 Class 5A state championship team. But Henslick then emerged as a standout on both sides of the ball. He was selected as an All-World second team DB as he had 51 tackles and scored on two of his three interceptions.

In addition, he averaged 17 yards on 11 carries and 12 yards on 15 punt returns.

“He’s just electric, he just makes plays,” Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said. “And he’s a great ambassador for Collinsville football.”

Henslick’s favorite NFL player is Las Vegas receiver Davanta Adams, but he also admires Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

“I just like the way they play,” Henslick said.

9. JINO BOYD

UNION | WR | 6-0 | 170 | SR.

Jino Boyd’s first big moment in the high school football spotlight came in the 2021 Class 6AI semifinals.

Boyd’s 39-yard touchdown catch midway through the fourth quarter rallied Union past Broken Arrow 17-14.

Boyd, who has been offered by New Mexico State, has been making big plays ever since. In last year’s MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl, he had the go-ahead TD catch against Jenks. In the quarterfinals against Broken Arrow, he had five catches for 159 yards and four TDs.

In his preceding game, he had 14 receptions for 217 yards and four TDs against Edmond North.

Last year, he caught 54 passes for 1,032 yards and 15 TDs. As a sophomore, he averaged 22.5 yards on his 24 catches and scored seven touchdowns.

10. KORDELL GOULDSBY

BIXBY | WR/DB | 5-11 | 170 | SR.

Kordell Gouldsby moved to Bixby after last year’s spring practice. Despite not having much preparation time for the 2022 season and coming off an injury, Gouldsby racked up 1,073 yards in an all-purpose role.

Gouldsby ended the year with his third state title after helping Holland Hall win two to start high school career.

Look for Gouldsby to get a few more snaps at running back after being used primarily as a receiver last season. He shared the team lead with 53 receptions for 653 yards and six touchdowns. Gouldsby scored on four of his 17 carries and had 138 rushing yards. And he also will be used again as a kick returner and probably see some playing time in the secondary where Bixby graduated all four of its starters. In addition, he has experience as a starting quarterback at Holland Hall so those skills also could be used in special situations.

Gouldsby, with offers from Missouri State and Central Arkansas, has benefited from his first full offseason in Bixby’s strength and conditioning program.