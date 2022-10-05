All-World rankings: Week 5: Union's De'Marion Thomas, DJ McKinney among elite moving up

Each week during the season, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ position last week in parentheses:

1. Chance Wilson

Rejoice Christian, QB, Sr. (1)

The Montana State commit led the Class 2A No. 2 Eagles' 42-34 comeback win over No. 6 Claremore Sequoyah. Completed 17-of-25 passes for 287 and a TD plus had 29 carries for 154 yards and four TDs. In five games, has completed 77-of-116 passes for 1,626 yards and 15 TDs. Also has rushed for 512 yards and 11 TDs. In 2021, accounted for 4,038 yards and 62 TDs. Named as the World’s All-World Boys Athlete of the Year for 2021-22.

2. Reese Roller

Verdigris, LB/RB, Sr. (4)

Had seven tackles, three for losses, plus a rushing TD in the Class 3A No. 1 Cardinals' 28-6 win over Holland Hall. For the season, nearly half of his 29 tackles have been for losses with eight sacks. On offense, has rushed for eight TDs on 28 carries and completed both his passes for TDs. Led the Cardinals’ defense last year with 105 tackles, including 33 for losses. Also had 14 TDs on his 42 carries. Has 249 career tackles and 51 sacks.

3. Micah Tease

B.T. Washington, WR, Sr. (2)

Arkansas commit had two catches for 211 yards and a TD in a 38-6 loss against 6AII No. 1 Stillwater. Has 18 receptions for 359 yards with three TDs. In 2021, had 31 receptions for 618 yards and nine TDs with three interceptions.

4. Luke Hasz

Bixby, TE, Sr. (3)

Arkansas commit has 11 receptions for 163 yards and three TDs plus a 17-yard TD run this season for the 6AI No. 1 Spartans, who have won 54 in a row. Had 65 receptions for 1,139 yards and 11 TDs over the past two seasons.

5. De’Marion Thomas

Union, DL, Sr. (6)

The Vanderbilt commit had eight tackles as the 6AI No. 2 Redhawks' defense dominated in a 61-3 win over Yukon. Produced 53 tackles last season to help Union reach the 6AI state final.

6. DJ McKinney

Union, RB, Sr. (8)

Carried seven times for 137 yards and three TDs against Yukon. In five games, has rushed for 686 yards and 12 TDs overall. Had 974 rushing/receiving yards and 14 TDs last year at B.T. Washington.

7. Kirk Francis

Metro Christian, QB, Sr. (9)

Completed 24-of-42 passes for 408 yards and six TDs in a 63-28 win aver Perkins-Tryon. Through five games, he is 117-of-172 for 1,569 yards and 21 TDs. Since the start of the 2020 season, has completed 64% of his passes for 6,689 yards and 78 TDs. In ‘20, helped lead the Patriots to the 2A state title.

8. Red Martel

Beggs, RB, Jr. (10)

Accounted for 475 yards and seven TDs in a 72-46 win against Victory Christian. Carried 21 times for 339 yards and six TDs. Also caught seven passes for 136 yards plus had two interceptions on defense. Through five games, has 81 carries for 873 yards and 12 TDs. In 2021, carried 146 times for 1,613 yards and 17 TDs to help Beggs reach the 2A semifinals.

9. Todd Drummond

Pawhuska, QB, Sr. (5)

The Huskies had a bye week. In five games, the South Dakota commit has connected on 125-of-191 passes for 1,704 yards and 13 TDs plus has 48 rushes for 286 yards and seven TDs. Last year, passed for 3,685 yards and 50 TDs. Also rushed for 10 TDs.

10. Jalyn Stanford

Jenks, RB/DB, Sr. (7)

Houston commit had a 30-yard TD run in a 28-22 win at Westmoore. In 2021, had 66 tackles and two interceptions. On offense, rushed for 594 yards and nine TDs, caught 23 passes and threw a 69-yard TD pass.

