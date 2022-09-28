All-World rankings: Week 4, Verdigris' versatile Reese Roller moves up

Each week during the season, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ position last week in parentheses:

1. Chance Wilson

Rejoice Christian, QB, Sr. (1):

Passed for 218 yards and four touchdowns in a 67-6 win over Salina. In four games, the Montana State commit has completed 60-of-91 passes for 1,339 yards and 14 TDs. Also has rushed for 358 yards and seven TDs. In 2021, accounted for 4,038 yards and 62 TDs. Named as the World’s All-World Boys Athlete of the Year for 2021-22.

2. Micah Tease

B.T. Washington, WR/DB, Sr. (2)

Arkansas commit had four catches for 151 yards, including a 78-yard TD in a 41-7 win at Bartlesville. Has 16 receptions for 338 yards with two TDs plus four tackles. In 2021, had 31 receptions for 618 yards and nine TDs with three interceptions.

3. Luke Hasz

Bixby, TE, Sr. (3)

Caught four passes for 26 yards and a TD in a 63-7 victory at Norman North as the 6AI No. 1 Spartans extended their state-record winning streak to 53. Arkansas commit has 11 receptions for 163 yards and three TDs plus a 17-yard TD run this season. Had 65 receptions for 1,139 yards and 11 TDs over the past two seasons.

4. Reese Roller

Verdigris, LB/RB, Sr. (5)

Rushed and passed for a TD, had five sacks and forced a fumble in the 3A No. 1 Cardinals' 35-32 victory over Central. For the season, half of his 22 tackles have been for losses with eight sacks. On offense, has rushed for seven TDs on 23 carries and completed both his passes for TDs. Led the Cardinals’ defense last year with 105 tackles, including 33 for losses. Also had 14 TDs on his 42 carries. Has 249 career tackles and 51 sacks.

5. Todd Drummond

Pawhuska, QB, Sr. (4)

South Dakota commit completed 29-of-47 passes for 302 yards and two TDs in a 40-16 loss at Vinita. In five games, has connected on 125-of-191 passes for 1,704 yards and 13 TDs plus has 48 rushes for 286 yards and seven TDs. Last year, passed for 3,685 yards and 50 TDs. Also rushed for 10 TDs.

6. De’Marion Thomas

Union, DL, Sr. (6)

The Vanderbilt commit led a defensive effort that allowed only one touchdown and held Owasso to 39 rushing yards in the 6AI No. 2 Redhawks' 35-17 road win. Produced 53 tackles last season to help Union reach the 6AI state final.

7. Jalyn Stanford

Jenks, RB/DB, Sr. (7)

Houston commit had 119 all-purpose yards, including a 17-yard TD catch plus a 25-yard interception return for a TD in a 55-28 win over Enid. Also had four tackles. For the season, has 31 tackles and five pass breakups. In 2021, had 66 tackles and two interceptions. On offense, rushed for 594 yards and nine TDs, caught 23 passes and threw a 69-yard TD pass.

8. DJ McKinney

Union, RB, Sr. (8)

Carried 22 times for 116 yards and two TDs against Owasso. In four games, has rushed for 549 yards and nine TDs overall. Had a combined 974 yards and 14 TDs last year at B.T. Washington.

9. Kirk Francis

Metro Christian, QB, Sr. (9)

Completed 21-of-26 passes for 238 yards and five TDs in a 51-14 win at Mt. St. Mary. Through four games, he is 93-of-130 for 1,161 yards and 15 TDs. Since the start of the 2020 season, has completed 64% of his passes for 6,281 yards and 72 TDs. In ‘20, helped lead the Patriots to the 2A state title.

10. Red Martel

Beggs, RB, Jr. (10)

Rushed seven times for 157 yards and two TDs in a 68-6 win over Westville. Through four games, has 60 carries for 534 yards and six TDs. In 2021, carried 146 times for 1,613 yards and 17 TDs to help Beggs reach the 2A semifinals.

