All-World rankings: Rejoice's Chance Wilson climbs to No. 1; Beggs' Red Martel, Union's DJ McKinney debut in Top 10

Each week during the season, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, previous years’ accomplishments and potential. Owasso's Cole Adams, who has been No. 1, is on the All-World's injured list after season-ending shoulder surgery and Jenks running back Jaiden Carroll, who was at No. 6, is out of the rankings temporarily while serving an OSSAA suspension for a Week 0 ejection. Running backs Red Martel of Beggs and DJ McKinney of Union make their debuts in the Top 10. Below are the updated rankings with the players’ position last week in parentheses:

1. Chance Wilson

Rejoice Christian, QB, Sr. (4)

Accounted for 418 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-27 win at Cascia Hall. In two games, has produced 883 yards and 11 TDs for the 2A No. 3 Eagles. Montana State commit has completed 26-of-42 passes for 698 yards and seven TDs. In 2021, accounted for 4,038 yards and 62 TDs. Named as the World’s All-World Boys Athlete of the Year for 2021-22.

2. Micah Tease

B.T. Washington, WR/DB, Sr. (2)

Arkansas commit caught two passes for 30 yards in a 27-6 loss tp Del City. In two games, has 11 receptions for 120 yards plus four tackles. In 2021, had 31 receptions for 618 yards and nine TDs with three interceptions.

3. Luke Hasz

Bixby, TE, Sr. (3)

Arkansas commit had two catches for 24 yards in the 6AI No. 1 Spartans’ 59-0 win at Springdale (Arkansas) Har-Ber, extending Bixby’s state-record winning streak to 51. Has four catches for 44 yards in two games. Had 65 receptions for 1,139 yards and 11 TDs over the past two seasons.

4. Todd Drummond

Pawhuska, QB, Sr. (7)

South Dakota commit accounted for 407 yards and four TDs as the Huskies avenged a pair of playoff losses with a 40-29 win over Class A two-time defending champion Cashion. In two games, has connected on 32-of-51 passes for five TDs plus has 25 rushes for 214 yards and four TDs. Last year, passed for 3,685 yards and 50 TDs. Also rushed for 10 TDs.

5. Jalyn Stanford

Jenks, RB/DB, Sr. (5)

Houston commit was limited to 4 yards last week, but had a key pass breakup late in a 14-7 win over Owasso. In 2021, had 66 tackles and two interceptions. On offense, rushed for 594 yards and nine TDs, caught 23 passes and threw a 69-yard TD pass.

6. Reese Roller

Verdrigris, LB/RB, Sr. (8)

Produced eight tackles, including six solos with four for losses and a sack, in a 44-13 opening win at Sperry. Also scored on two of his four carries. Led the Cardinals’ defense last year with 105 tackles, including 33 for losses. Also had 14 TDs on 14 of his 42 carries. Has 235 career tackles and 44 sacks.

7. De’Marion Thomas

Union, DL, Sr. (10)

The Vanderbilt commit had six tackles, including a sack and a key fourth-down stop in the 6AI No. 2 Redhawks’ 28-7 win at Broken Arrow. Produced 53 tackles last season to help Union reach the 6AI state final.

8. Red Martel

Beggs, RB, Jr. (NR)

Had 12 rushes for 181 yards and four TDs in a 52-21 opening win at Hugo Also had six catches for 37 yards and a trio of 2-point conversions. Carried 146 times for 1,613 yards and 17 TDs last season to help Beggs reach the 2A semifinals.

9. Dylan Hasz

Bixby, DB/WR, Sr. (9)

Arkansas commit had a pass breakup in a shutout over Springdale Har-Ber after recording six tackles against Owasso. In 2021, had 28 tackles and 12 pass deflections plus had 24 catches for 193 yards and three TDs. In 2020, recorded 54 tackles and five interceptions with two TD returns.

10. DJ McKinney

Union, RB, Sr. (NR)

The move-in from B.T. Washington has rushed for 288 yards and four TDs in his first two games with Union. Also has two receiving TDs. Last week, had 22 rushes for 173 yards and had two TDs at Broken Arrow. Had a combined 974 yards and 14 TDs as a rusher-receiver last year at BTW.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World