All-World preseason football: Work ethic lifts Verdigris linebacker Reese Roller on gridiron, in the classroom

CLAREMORE — Wherever Reese Roller goes, excellence seems to follow.

The Verdigris High School senior turns in straight A’s on his report cards and has scored a 28 on his ACT. He says he comes by his brains from his mother, Cacey, who is a teacher at Verdigris.

“I don’t want to say I’m naturally gifted … She’s always on me about grades,” Roller says. “I’m just always making sure I’m getting my work done and turned in, because my mom will get after me if I’m slacking in school.”

Roller is arguably more gifted on the football field than he is in the classroom. The 6-foot linebacker turned in 105 tackles, including 33 for losses, and 15 sacks last season for the Cardinals. Roller was a second-team All-State selection by the Tulsa World following his junior season. He holds offers from UCO, Pittsburg State and others.

Roller is the No. 1 linebacker in the Tulsa World’s Preseason All-World Football Rankings, which are based on past performance, projected 2022 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible.

A total of 70 players — 10 at each of seven positions — have been selected as candidates. Voting runs through 1 p.m. Aug. 8. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August. Go to OKPrepsExtra.com to vote and for weekly voting updates.

Roller's football coach, Travis East, says Roller has displayed exemplary work ethic since he was in the eighth grade.

“He stands out in the weight room, running, practice, I mean there’s times we have to slow him down in practice,” East says. “And he’s a 4.0 student … he works hard in every aspect of being a student-athlete.”

Roller says he gets his competitive spirit comes from his dad’s side. His father, Mike, and uncles wrestled in college.

“All my family wrestled, and it’s transformed over to football, I think,” Roller says. “My dad has always pushed me to be in the weight room and to get better. Without him, this wouldn’t happen.”

And according to East, Roller’s excellence rubs off on his teammates, too.

“We rely on Reese, as well as several other players, big time in that aspect,” East says. “It’s one of those things, as coaches, you can them in position, but once they’re out there on the field, it’s them … That leadership on the field is a big-time thing that is oftentimes overlooked.”

“I like to push everybody to be the best they can be, because we have to be, if we want to win it all,” Roller says.

Verdigris went 11-2 in 2021, falling to the eventual champion, Holland Hall, 35-6 in the Class 3A semifinals. The Cardinals enter the 2022 season featuring a tight-knit group of upperclassmen. Roller says he feels their window to win a championship is now.

“We have a chance that not a lot of other teams in Verdigris history have had,” Roller says. “Through my four years of high school, I think this is the best team I’ve been with … we’ve got a bunch of three-year, two-year, four-year starters on the team, and I think that it’s a very senior-led team. We’ve all just played together a long time.”

“There’s a bond with this group that you don’t (often) see,” East says. “I can honestly say I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a group like this … They love each other and they want what’s best for each other.

“We preach family, and I think Reese exemplifies that.”

The Cardinals open the season Sept. 2 at Sperry then host their home opener Sept. 9 against Catoosa.​