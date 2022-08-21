All-World Preseason Football Contest Winners: Union's De'Marion Thomas repeats as top defensive lineman

QUARTERBACKS

AUSTIN HAVENS

Bixby, 6-4½, 202, Sr.

Austin Havens rallied in the contest's last 72 hours to overtake last year's winner, Dylan White of Verdigris. It was the only late comeback among the seven positions. But it wasn't the first time that he's won a World voting contest in dramatic fashion. Last year, he was the Week 2 readers' player of the week with a similar rally after he completed 17-of-20 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns in Owasso's 42-3 victory over Broken Arrow in the Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl sponsored by Jim Glover Auto Family. Havens moved to Bixby from Owasso, where he passed for 4,034 yards and 45 TDs with a 62.5 completion percentage over the past two seasons. "He's a talented kid with a strong arm who runs well," Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. "He's got a great attitude and is football smart."

YOUR PICKS

1. Austin Havens, Bixby 1,967

2. Dylan White, Verdigris 1,773

3. Todd Drummond, Pawhuska

4. Lathan Boone, B.T. Washington

5. Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian

The others (in alphabetical order): Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing; Kirk Francis, Metro Christian; Gage Gundy, Stillwater; Jackson Presley, Jenks; Shaker Reisig, Union.

OUR PICKS

1. Wilson

2. Drummond

3. Francis

4. Reisig

5. Gundy

6. Boone

7. Berlowitz

8. Havens

9. White

10. Presley

RUNNING BACKS

CADEN PARNELL

Verdigris, 5-11, 180, Sr.

Caden Parnell prevailed over Jenks' Jaiden Carroll, who was the runner-up for the second consecutive year. In 2021, Parnell rushed 143 times for 1,019 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had 30 catches for 311 yards and four TDs. At linebacker, he had 64 tackles with 49 solos. His all-around efforts helped the Cardinals win a district title and reach the Class 3A semifinals. "Caden is an outstanding player with one of the best attitudes I have ever coached," Verdigris coach Travis East said. "Caden is so versatile in everything that he can do and he makes plays all over the field. I look for him to have a great senior year, and help are team to have great success." Parnell has career totals of 2,370 rushing yards, 34 TDs, 119 tackles and 12 sacks.

YOUR PICKS

1. Caden Parnell, Verdigris 1,565

2. Jaiden Carroll, Jenks 1,141

3. Eric Virgil, Hilldale

4. DJ McKinney, Union

5. Red Martel, Beggs

The others: Tagg Campbell, Metro Christian; Noah Jones, Cushing; Austin Munson, Bishop Kelley; Emery Neekey, Owasso; Baxter Robertson, Cascia Hall.

OUR PICKS

1. Carroll

2. Martel

3. Virgil

4. Parnell

5. McKinney

6. Neeley

7. Campbell

8. Robertson

9. Jones

10. Munson

RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS

JACOB BLEVINS

Sand Springs, 6-1, 180, Sr.

Jacob Blevins was the leading receiver for All-World offensive player of the year finalist Ty Pennington last season. Blevins had 64 receptions for 981 yards and eight TDs plus a rushing touchdown to help the Sandites reach the Class 6AII semifinals. In 2020, he had 26 catches for 608 yards and three TDs.​ "Jacob is a talented player with a bright future," Sandites coach Bobby Klinck said. 'He works extremely hard at his craft and takes coaching. We are looking for him to have a great year for us." Blevins began 2021 with nine catches for 117 yards in a win over Highway 97 rival Sapulpa. He ended the year with eight catches for 148 yards in the semifinal loss to Deer Creek.

YOUR PICKS

1. Jacob Blevins, Sand Springs 1,310

2. Jay Miller, Rejoice Christian 351

3. Micah Tease, B.T. Washington

4. Cole Adams, Cushing

5. Camden Crooks, Cushing

The others: Jayden Bell, Muskogee; Mason Ford, Coweta; Luke Hasz and Jakeb Snyder, Bixby; Ty Walls, Jenks

OUR PICKS

1. Adams

2. Tease

3. Hasz

4. Ford

5. Walls

6. Snyder

7. Crooks

8. Miller

9. Bell

10. Blevins

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

DJ WHITTLEY

Collinsville, 6-2, 225, Sr.

DJ Whittley is one of the few returning starters from last season's 5A state champions. The left tackle along with 2021 World All-State selection Cannon Howard on the O-line helped pave the way for the Cardinals' offense that averaged 50 points in a 14-0 season that included Brayden Gilkey rushing for more than 2,000 yards and Oscar Hammond being selected as an All-World offensive player of the year finalist. Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said, "(DJ is) very athletic, very physical. Will have a larger role on defense this season playing defensive end. DJ is also a very loud, charismatic player."

YOUR PICKS

1. DJ Whittley, Collinsville 2,537

2. Bennett Ringleb, Union 2,164

3. Milton White, Jenks

4. Collin Schrader, Oologah

5. Jamison Mejia, Broken Arrow

The others: Isaac Autaubo, Lincoln Christian; Brody Duffel, Bixby; JaKobe Sanders, Stillwater; Kaden Stanton, Beggs; Landon Zaldivar, Jenks.

OUR PICKS

1. Sanders

2. Stanton

3. Zaldivar

4. Duffel

5. White

6. Mejia

7. Autaubo

8. Ringleb

9. Whittley

10. Schrader

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

DE’MARION THOMAS

Union, 6-4, 320, Sr.

In a rarity, De'Marion Thomas was the readers' choice as the area's top defensive lineman for the second consecutive year. Both times, he has received more than twice the votes as the runner-up. Last year, he was the overall leading vote-getter. Thomas, who is committed to Vanderbilt, has 104 tackles with 47 solos over the past two seasons. In 2021, Thomas had 53 tackles with 24 solos. He also started on offense at left guard and was rarely off the field unless the game turned into a rout as he helped Union reach the Class 6AI state final for the first time since 2017. In 2020, Thomas had 51 tackles with 23 solos as Union reached the semifinals.

YOUR PICKS

1. De’Marion Thomas, Union 2,386

2. Sam Rhoades, Bishop Kelley 986

3. Reid Jones, Bishop Kelley

4. Chance Jordan, Beggs

5. Yale Gray, Verdigris

The others: Owen Pazzo, Cascia Hall; Tyler Rich, Owasso; Jersey Robb, Bixby; Elias Sherman and Amondre Tiger, B.T. Washington.

OUR PICKS

1. Thomas

2. Rhoades

3. Jones

4. Jordan

5. Gray

6. Pazzo

7. Rich

8. Robb

9. Sherman

10. Tiger

LINEBACKERS

BLAKE GILKEY

Collinsville, 5-9, 170, Sr.

"Energy" is what comes to mind first for Collinsville coach Kevin Jones when it comes to describing Blake Gilkey. He was the leading tackler for the Cardinals when they won the Class 5A state title last year and is one of their few returning starters. "Blake has more energy than any player we've possibly ever had," Jones said. "If he's quiet, there's probably something wrong. Very passionate person/player. Very physical, very tough." This year, the versatile Gilkey was the All-World contest's top vote-getter at any position as he kept Verdigris' Reese Roller from being the readers' choice as the top linebacker for the second year in a row despite receiving more than 500 votes than in 2021. Gilkey also is expected to receive more playing time at running back after scoring on three of his 12 carries in 2021.

YOUR PICKS

1. Blake Gilkey, Collinsville 3,138

2. Reese Roller, Verdigris 2,332

3. Cooper Crissup, Jenks

4. Drake Fain, Sand Springs

5. Dietrich Moore, Broken Arrow

The others: Teyton Chandler, Victory Christian; Ethan Clark, Cascia Hall; Parker Jenney, Holland Hall; Tyler Johnson, Lincoln Christian; Aiden Walker, B.T. Washington.

OUR PICKS

1. Roller

2. Moore

3. Clark

4. Walker

5. Johnson

6. Crissup

7. Fain

8. Chandler

9. Jenney

10. Gilkey

DEFENSIVE BACKS

RYAN GRAYSON

Beggs, 6-0, 165, So.

Ryan Grayson has already been offered by Colorado going into his sophomore year. He's also ahead of schedule in winning the All-World position voting as a sophomore -- a rarity. Grayson was the second highest vote-getter, only 96 votes behind Collinsville linebacker Blake Gilkey. In 2021, Grayson made a big impact as a freshman as he returned four of his six interceptions for touchdowns. As a receiver, Grayson had 800 yards and 16 touchdowns to help Beggs reach the Class 2A semifinals. "Ryan Grayson physically has all of the tools to be a great defensive back," Beggs coach David Tenison said. "He is a tremendous athlete with great hips, feet, and anticipation skills. Ryan will continue to develop into a great defensive back."

YOUR PICKS

1. Ryan Grayson, Beggs 3,042

2. Devin Robinson, Union 2,573

3. Jaylon Franklin, Broken Arrow

4. Jalyn Stanford, Jenks

5. Cooper Lai, Cascia Hall

The others: Mason Coddington, Mounds; Dylan Hasz and Tyson Williams, Bixby; Gabe Rodriguez, Wagoner; Jaxon Woods, Hominy.

OUR PICKS

1. Stanford

2. Hasz

3. Robinson

4. Grayson

5. Coddington

6. Rodriguez

7. Lai

8. Woods

9. Franklin

10. Williams