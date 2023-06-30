Another great night of honoring local high school athletes. Barry and Patrick discuss the banquet's highlights, including keynote speaker Felix Jones. Plus, one of the area's top basketball prospects, David Castillo, leaves the state and Allan Trimble set to enter the National High School Hall of Fame posthumously.
Photos: 2023 All-World Awards, honoring the best in high school achievement
All-World Awards Banquet
Tulsa World editor Jason Collington speaks during the All-World Awards Banquet at the Cox Convention Center Thursday, June 29, 2023 Tulsa, OK
Karlie Boothe, Tulsa World
