The 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer to select the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.
Seventy candidates — 10 at each of seven positions — have been selected.
Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2023 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may be selected at only one position.
Voting continues through 3 p.m. Aug. 8. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August.
Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will be published throughout the summer.
Go to OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly updates on who is in the lead, as well as unbeatable high school sports coverage from the Tulsa World.
ALL-WORLD PRESEASON FOOTBALL 2023Quarterbacks
Vote now: Here are the top-10 quarterbacks for the 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest
Kale Charboneau, Wagoner
Jamarian Ficklin, Muskogee
Ayden Hamilton, Victory
Colton Howard, Sapulpa
Owen Jones, Jenks
Cale Marley, Rejoice Christian
Luke Milligan, Lincoln Christian
Shaker Reisig, Union
JohnMark Roller, Regent Prep
Jaxon Woods, Hominy
Running backs
Vote now: Here are the top-10 running backs for the 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest
Isaac Arce, Rogers
LoLo Bell, Coweta
Tariek Johnson, Owasso
Kaydin Jones, Jenks
Red Martel, Beggs
Kenneth Page, Sand Springs
Jordan Schelling Jenks
Marco Smith, Sapulpa
Micah Teel, Claremore
PJ Wallace, Bartlesville
Wide receivers/Tight ends
Vote now: Here are the top-10 WRs/TEs for the 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest
Kayleb Barnett, Broken Arrow
Jino Boyd, Union
Kylen Edwards, Sapulpa
Josh Ford, Stillwater
Kordell Gouldsby, Bixby
Hudson Henslick, Collinsville
Kayden McGee, Muskogee
Corey Rowland, Edison
J’Kharri Thomas, Owasso
Heston Thompson, Stillwater
Offensive linemen
Vote now: Here are the top-10 offensive linemen for the 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest
Ezra Ballinger, NOAH
Blake Cherry, Owasso
Colten Christian, Collinsville
Brody Duffel, Bixby
Ryker Haff, Owasso
Jesse Jones, Union
Gavin Kirby, Jenks
Evan McClure, Bixby
Jack Michalcik, Metro Christian
David Smithwick, Lincoln Christian
Defensive linemen
Vote now: Here are the top-10 defensive linemen for the 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest
Hudson Ball, Jenks
Trey Barnes, Union
Kason Hatley, Bixby
Brandon Hobbs, Bixby
Reid Jones, Bishop Kelley
Danny Okoye, NOAH
Derrick Osmond, Broken Arrow
Deacon Peterson, Coweta
Sam Rhoades, Bishop Kelley
Alex Shieldnight, Wagoner
Linebackers
Vote now: Here are the top-10 linebackers for the 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest
Jett Calmus, Jenks
Teyton `Tot’ Chandler, Victory Christian
Keyton Cole, Wagoner
Sterling Condry, Broken Arrow
Jack Keith, Collinsville
Sam McCormick, Bixby
Cord Nolan, Bixby
Hank Puckett, Bixby
Corley Wagner, Metro Christian
Noah Willson, Pawhuska
Defensive backs
Vote now: Here are the top-10 defensive backs for the 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest
Isaac Covington, Union
Ashton Cunningham, Union
Witt Edwards, Wagoner
Ryan Grayson, Beggs
Donavin Hardaway, Broken Arrow
Jaylen Jones, Owasso
Devon Jordan, Union
Derek Lockridge, Owasso
Sam Stone, Jenks