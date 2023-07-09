The 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer to select the best high school football players in the Tulsa area. A total of 70 players — 10 at each of seven positions — have been selected as candidates. Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2023 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may only be selected at one position. Voting ends 3 p.m. Aug. 8. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August. Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will be published throughout the summer. Go to OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly updates on who is in the lead, as well as unbeatable high school sports coverage from the Tulsa World.

You voted: