All-State football: Collinsville's Andrew Carney tosses late TD to lift East to victory

SHAWNEE — Former Collinsville quarterback Andrew Carney saved his best drive for last in the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association All-State Football game Friday night, leading the East team to a 34-27 victory over the West.

The University of Central Oklahoma signee and his East teammates got the ball back with 2:50 to go and 80 yards of Crain Family Stadium turf in front of them. Moments earlier, Washington graduate Luke Hendrix caught his third touchdown of the night to tie the game at 27.

Carney, who led the Cardinals to a 5A state championship in December, orchestrated the sequence that followed. He picked up 10 yards on the ground, then 9, then 13. As the clock ran down, Carney dashed out-of-bounds on a 7-yard carry, advancing the East to the 25-yard-line as the clock stopped at 12 seconds.

“(We) just got juice off of that last run and knew we weren’t going to lose that game,” Carney said after the contest.

The following play, Carney took the snap out of the shotgun but was quickly pursued by two West defenders. He rolled right as he shed Balko’s Jaden Hall. He dodged Lawton MacArthur’s Eperone Taito altogether.

“I’m not going to get sacked in the backfield if I have anything to do about it,” Carney said.

Staying upright as he neared the boundary, Carney found Joe Overstreet, a Hominy alum and fellow future Broncho, near the back of the end zone. He tossed it to him as Overstreet jumped to haul it in above a West defender. He secured the ball, toe-tapped both feet inside the field of play and secured the win for the East.

“I saw one of my buddies standing in the end zone, got lucky, or a little bit of skill, whatever you want to call it,” Carney said. “It was a hell of a time.”

Carney completed the night with 89 yards passing and 101 yards rushing for a touchdown. McAlester’s Eric Boatright had 79 passing yards for the East, and Dewar’s Jameson Ross had 72, each throwing one touchdown.

Another former Collinsville Cardinal and future UCO Broncho, Oscar Hammond, led the East in receiving with 121 yards. He caught a 20-yard touchdown from Ross following a West fumble on its first play from scrimmage in the second half.

“I knew it was going to be a tough game, ‘cause you know, it’s All-State, and everyone’s got the good players,” Hammond said, “just came out, balled out, had a great game, had so much fun.”

Boatright hit Westville’s Daxton Henbree on a 17-yard touchdown through to give the East its first score in the first quarter. Colcord’s Trey Duncan took a reverse 80 yards to put the East up early in the fourth quarter.

Two players tallied all of the West’s points: Hendrix, who scored on every pass he caught while tallying 99 receiving yards, and Marlow graduate Jace Gilbert, who kicked three extra points and hit field goals of 44 and 48 yards. The former Outlaws quarterback is signed to kick at Iowa State.