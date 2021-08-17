A few players to watch Thursday:
Central: Ty’ionn Cox, WR/LB, 6-3, 205, Sr.
East Central: Lerenzo Fagen, RB/LB, 6-0, 220, Sr.
Edison: Jeremiah Lazenby, WR/DB, 6-0, 155, Jr.
McLain: Erin Smith, OL/DL, 6-2, 312, Jr.
Memorial: Josh McDill, WR/DB, 5-10, 170, Sr.
Nathan Hale: Kortland Lowe, RB, 5-11, 190, So.
Will Rogers: Macuric Demry, QB, 5-9, 165, Sr.
Tournament titles
Most recent for each school in parentheses:
30—B.T. Washington (2017). 7—Nathan Hale (1997). 7—Memorial (1987). 6—Edison (2020). 6—Will Rogers (1966). 4—East Central (2011). 4—Union (1991). 3—Central (2019) 1—McLain (1983).
The schedule
THURSDAY’S GAMES
At Will Rogers Stadium
Edison vs. East Central, 6 p.m.; Memorial vs. Rogers, 7 p.m.; first-round losers, 8 p.m.; first-round winners, 9 p.m.
At Milton Stadium
McLain vs. Nathan Hale, 6 p.m.; Central vs. Nathan Hale, 7 p.m.; McLain vs. Central, 8 p.m.; teams with two best records, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
At LaFortune Stadium
Consolation final, 6 p.m.; third-game game, 7 p.m.; championship final, 8 p.m.
68 All-City Preview champions since 1956
1956: Will Rogers 32, Central 0.
1957: Will Rogers 0, Central 0 (Rogers wins on penetrations).
1958: Edison 12, Central 0.
1959: Central 6, Edison 0.
1960: Edison 8, Webster 6.
1961: Edison 24, Central 21.
1962: Nathan Hale 21, Edison 0.
1963: Will Rogers 16, Memorial 6.
1964: Will Rogers 24, Webster 0.
1965: Will Rogers 15, McLain 0.
1966: Memorial 7, Webster 7 (Memorial wins on penetrations); Will Rogers 21, Edison 7.
1967: Nathan Hale 6, Will Rogers 0; B.T. Washington 17, McLain 7.
1968: Edison 8, Will Rogers 7; B.T. Washington 6, Webster 0.
1969: Nathan Hale 28, Edison 8; Memorial 13, McLain 0.
1970: Memorial 8, Edison 7; B.T. Washington 0, Will Rogers 0 (Washington wins on penetations).
1971: B.T. Washington 2, Edison 0.
1972: Nathan Hale 7, B.T. Washington 6.
1973: Nathan Hale 14, B.T. Washington 0.
1974: Nathan Hale 27, Will Rogers 14.
1975: Memorial 3, Will Rogers 0.
1976: B.T. Washington 14, McLain 6.
1977: B.T. Washington 20, McLain 6.
1978: B.T. Washington 6, Memorial 0.
1979: Memorial 7, Nathan Hale 0.
1980: Memorial 17, McLain 0.
1981: Edison 7, McLain 6.
1982: B.T. Washington 14, Union 0.
1983: McLain 7, East Central 0.
1984: Union 21, B.T. Washington 16.
1985: B.T. Washington 13, Edison 0.
1986: Union 21, B.T. Washington 7.
1987: Memorial 3, B.T. Washington 0.
1988: B.T. Washington 14, Memorial 7.
1989: B.T. Washington 21, Memorial 0.
1990: Union 7, B.T. Washington 0.
1991: Union 14, B.T. Washington 8.
1992: B.T. Washington 14, Edison 3.
1993: B.T. Washington 28, Webster 7.
1994: B.T. Washington 28, East Central 7.
1995: Central 19, Edison 0.
1996: B.T. Washington 17, Central 0.
1997: Nathan Hale 14, Central 7.
1998: B.T. Washington 17, East Central 7.
1999: East Central 3, Bishop Kelley 0.
2000: East Central 10, B.T. Washington 9.
2001: B.T. Washington 7, Nathan Hale 0.
2002: B.T. Washington 7, East Central 6.
2003: B.T. Washington 13, Central 0.
2004: East Central 21, B.T. Washington 9.
2005: B.T. Washington 12, Memorial 7.
2006: B.T. Washington 7, East Central 0.
2007: No title award, weather
2008: B.T. Washington 14, East Central 0.
2009: B.T. Washington 21, East Central 7.
2010: B.T. Washington 7, Central 0.
2011: East Central 21, B.T. Washington 2.
2012: B.T. Washington 23, East Central 13.
2013: B.T. Washington 28, Memorial 8.
2014: B.T. Washington 34, Memorial 7.
2015: B.T. Washington 28, Edison 0.
2016: B.T. Washington 28, Central 0.
2017: B.T. Washington 7, Edison 0.
2018: No title awarded, weather
2019: Central 7, McLain 0.
2020: Edison 14, Central 0.
Tags
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
