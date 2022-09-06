After three consecutive losses to Jenks, Union 'fighting' to regain Backyard Bowl trophy

Gage Arthur peered across the auditorium in Union’s Multipurpose Activity Center, locking eyes onto the golden football atop the Backyard Bowl trophy.

Resting between a Jenks and Union helmet, the trophy sat centered on a table at Union High School. Moments earlier, Arthur and three of his teammates stood behind it with, touching shoulders with five Trojan players.

“That’s just something that belongs to us,” Union’s senior wide receiver said. “It just kind of feels like it’s been stolen a little bit.”

Earlier in the day, Arthur and his teammates watched as the Jenks (2-0) team captains arrived for Tuesday’s press conference carrying the trophy into the room and setting it on that table.

“All of my Backyard Bowls haven’t been pleasant,” Arthur said. “We haven’t really been able to take that trophy in our locker room yet.”

Arthur’s not wrong. In the past two games between the archrivals, the Redhawks have been held scoreless twice, losing by a combined score of 50-0 since 2020.

Union (2-0) also felt the sting when the Trojans surged back from a 15-point deficit to win a state championship last season.

“It’s definitely been in the wrong hands for too long,” said Union’s Grayson Tempest. “We saw them walk in with the trophy today and it’s just like, ‘We got to take it home this year, where it belongs.’”

With the Trojans currently injury-riddled — and the status on most players’ availability currently unknown — the Redhawks, who have “taken every precaution to make sure they put points up” will look to reverse that trend.

Union defensive lineman De’Marion Thomas said injuries are a part of football.

“Right now, it’s on our side, so I’m taking advantage of that,” Thomas said.

Last season’s state championship loss still weighs heavy on Union’s defense. The group allowed 30 unanswered points in the second half of the 30-15 loss. That victory still weighs heavily on the unit, with some players and coaches even using the final box score as their phone background for daily motivation.

“We’re going to go out with a fight,” he said. “All the seniors are going to go out with a fight.”

While the Redhawks look to reverse the record book, Jenks senior quarterback Ike Owens is looking to continue writing his storybook. After quarterback Shaker Reisig moved to Union this offseason, Owens assumed the starting role for the Trojans.

And on Friday, Owens — in his first Backyard Bowl start — will shepherd a decimated offensive group, lacking starting running back Jaiden Carroll and 80% of the starting offensive line.

“Some of our guys are not experienced enough, we have a lot of guys that are young, but as we play each game they’re getting better,” Owens said. “We just need them to step up and play big-time in a big game.”

Despite the daunting circumstances, Owens said he is trusting in Jenks’ game plan and is committed to continuing to improve the offensive game.

“This is a big game where I can show off,” he said.

And of course, it’s an opportunity for the Trojans to again carry the trophy into Union this time next year.