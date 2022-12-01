After nine years of success, continuity and confidence lead Bixby to the 6AI state title game

BIXBY — Loren Montgomery almost dodged it.

As the last 90 seconds steadily streamed off the game clock — and Bixby led by two touchdowns with possession of the ball — it was evident the Spartans were going to win.

So, as is tradition, a handful of Bixby players snuck behind their coach, orange Gatorade jug in hand, and dumped it all over him on a cold December night. Montgomery attempted to step out of the way at the last second, but the damage was already done.

The, at the time, fifth-year coach was drenched.

In the moment it didn’t matter. Bixby had just defeated Lawton 35-21 in the 2014 Class 6AII state championship, winning a title in the classification’s first year of existence.

Bixby players jumped into the stands at Moore Schools Stadium to celebrate with their friends and families. One fan held up a sign that read, “Shock the nation.”

With the team celebrating, Montgomery was joined by media members for a quick interview before jolting off to celebrate his first state championship as a head coach.

“Yeah, we knew we were going to have a pretty good football team, so we were kind of excited about it,” he said when asked about the new classification. “It’s kind of cool to win that first inaugural one.”

The Spartans would do more than just win one though. Since Class 6AII’s inception in 2014, the Spartans have appeared in all eight state championship games, winning all but one before moving to Oklahoma’s top classification this season.

They didn’t miss a beat.

Bixby coasted through the regular season, winning its first 11 games before being stunned 38-35 against Jenks in the regular-season finale. The Spartans defeated Enid in the playoffs before avenging their loss to the Trojans last weekend.

And now, at 7 p.m. Friday inside Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond the Spartans will play Owasso, and Bixby can celebrate another state title, this time at the state’s highest level: Class 6AI.

“There’s some value of having been there, but ultimately, the team that plays the best on Friday will be the team that wins,” Montgomery said about playing in so many state championship games.

In a Monday press conference, Bixby’s coaching staff and players said all the right things when asked about what’s different about getting to play for a Class 6AI state championship.

On the outside, it’s just another game for the Spartans. They take it one game at a time and keep the distractions away.

But roughly a year ago, Bixby was playing for a 6AII crown. Now, it is trying to prove its worth at the state’s highest classification.

“They’ve done it over and over and over again, the routine that coach Montgomery has …what I mean by that is they’re not in any special place to be back in the championship,” Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said. “They know what it takes and their kids have been there and experienced it. We understand the challenge we’re faced with.”

While reflecting on the past Monday, Montgomery remembered spending time with his coaching staff pre-2014 at other schools’ playoff games, studying what they were doing.

But almost a decade later, Montgomery recognized two things that have served as the turning point for Bixby.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say the split in 6A didn’t help up,” he said. “Two things, 1) that helped us at a time, and we’re lucky, right? Because we had kind of our first group that had coming through from eighth grade up, Kyle Ryan and some of those guys who were getting ready to be seniors and then the split in 6A.

“So we knew we were going to have a really good squad and then 2) the split allowed us to get the wheel moving and get some momentum. I don’t know, it was kind of baby steps; we were kind of looking for small wins where we can get them.”

The Spartans have been able to move successfully from quarterback to quarterback seamlessly during all the championships.

“I’m kind of the nervous, anxious person, but I’m also kind of a natural optimist, so you’ve got to believe in what you’re doing as far as your program and how you’re developing kids starting at the eighth grade level,” Montgomery said. “You’re always nervous when you have a Mason Williams graduate or Tanner Griffin, but you also have to have confidence in the next guy.”

Almost a decade later, Montgomery still brings up the players from his 2014 run, like running back Nic Roller.

And after almost a decade of dominance, the Spartans will have their chance to reach a new pinnacle, with a new team in a new classification, but with the same system.

“When you do it so long, it’s amazing how much progress a kid can make from his sophomore to junior or junior to senior year and so always, I am surprised how much one particular student-athlete will develop from one offseason to another and so it’s been that case,” Montgomery said.