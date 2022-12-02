After an emotional week in the community, Stillwater outlasts Choctaw for first state title in 55 years

EDMOND — Most of the Stillwater Pioneers football players spent their Thursday afternoon at a funeral.

Wearing their game jerseys, the Pioneers visited Sunnybrook Christian Church in Stillwater and paid their respects to Kendra Kilpatrick, a beloved Stillwater girls basketball coach who died of breast cancer Saturday at 36.

“We didn’t make them do it; it wasn’t a team thing, but about 40 guys showed up,” Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said. “They wanted to be there and show their love to her.”

Almost 24 hours later, the Pioneers took the field at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond with a chance to win a state championship for the first time in 55 years.

The Stillwater student section was draped in pink, a color commonly associated with breast cancer awareness. The football team added a small decal to their helmets, the letter “K” overlapped with angel wings.

And on a windy Friday afternoon, where the Pioneers grinded out a 26-21 win against Choctaw to finish their season undefeated and win their first state title since 1967, it was Kilpatrick’s husband, Ross, who handed off the gold ball to Tucker Barnard and the Pioneers.

“It was absolutely amazing,” said senior wide receiver Talon Kendrick. “That we could pull this off for her, win this for her, it’s great that we have such a supporting community.”

After trailing 7-0 late in the second quarter, the Pioneers rattled off 20 unanswered points over the next quarter, with a crucial drive in the final minute kick-starting a stagnant offense.

On second-and-5, quarterback Gage Gundy — who only completed one pass for three yards in the first half — handed off to wide receiver Talon Kendrick in the backfield on a jet sweep.

“We’ve been working that for a while, we’re not one to throw out a bunch of tricks and gadgets, we’re pretty much old-school football offensively, but it is always good to have something up your sleeve,” Barnard said.

But instead of turning up field, Kendrick sat behind the line of scrimmage, lofting a pass from the right hash-mark to receiver Julius Talley.

With defenders draped over him, Talley pulled down the reception and powered his way into the end zone for a score with only 19 seconds remaining until intermission.

After the half, Stillwater’s defense took the limelight, with Talley, defensive back Ryker Martin and linebacker Trey Gregory each recording an interception on Choctaw’s Steele Wasel.

“Some people that might not be making as big a play as others this year, to win these games they need come out and step up,” Gundy said.

The Pioneers were only successful in turning one of those into points, with Gundy finding receiver Heston Thompson on a 10-yard pass.

While Gundy struggled through the air Friday, completing only 3-of-12 passes for 14 yards, he used his legs to accumulate 102 rushing yards, including a 54-yard touchdown run to put Stillwater up by two scores.

The Yellowjackets would make a comeback attempt, scoring on their final two offensive possessions, but the Pioneers recovered a final onside kick attempt with nine seconds left.

Despite getting injured, Gundy took the field for the final time in his high school career to take the knee and seal the win.

“I tried to get in there and finish it,” Gundy said, pointing to his right ribs with a laugh.

Penalties proved to be costly for Choctaw, which finished with 16 for 135 yards. The Pioneers were flagged four times for 30 yards.

The emotions hadn’t quite set in for the Pioneers after the clock struck zeroes. There were tears, hugs, screams and celebrations. Gundy struggled to even put the feeling into perspective.

“I don’t know, it’s just endless joy,” Gundy said. “You just worked so hard all summer long, 13 weeks it’s just a lot of time you have in it. The more you have to work for something the better it feels.”