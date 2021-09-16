A year later, Stillwater footballers finally get another shot at Bixby

“I didn’t get involved in the protesting,” said Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard, also the school’s athletic director. “I am fortunate to be in administration and I had seen the (COVID) numbers and knew what was coming. We knew the protocols but we were still a little stunned. We were almost in a state of mourning. It was a rough week.”

Bixby went on to win its third consecutive state title and sixth in seven years. Stillwater, which also had games against U.S. Grant and OKC Northwest cancelled, was upset by Choctaw in the semifinals and never got its chance for revenge.

Now, it comes a year later as the Pioneers visit Lee Snider Field at 7 p.m. Friday, hoping to end the Spartans’ 38-game winning streak. Bixby hasn’t lost since the 2019 season opener.

Again, the teams are ranked No. 1 (Bixby) and No. 2 (Stillwater). But the Pioneers are, by Barnard’s own estimation, “in a very different place.”

Bixby still has Presley, Luke Hasz and many of the players from last year’s brilliant defensive effort vs. Choctaw in the Division II final, not to mention first-year senior quarterback Christian Burke, who has thrown seven touchdown passes in two games.