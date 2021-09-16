A year later, Stillwater footballers finally get another shot at Bixby

Members of the Stillwater football team longed for months to avenge themselves on the Bixby Spartans. But a cruel twist of fate denied them of the opportunity.
An alarming rise in Payne County coronavirus cases last September caused the Stillwater Public Schools to close campus facilities and cancel athletic activity for a week.
It meant the Sept. 18 game sending Bixby to Stillwater would not be played.
“It was shocking and disappointing,” said now-senior linebacker Gabe Brown, an Oklahoma State University commit. “Everybody was excited. There was a lot of hype built around that game.”
Many games suffered similar fates in the 2020 season, but surely none as big as this — a rematch of the previous two Class 6A Division II championship games.
Bixby had won both, and the 2019 game had been an epic. Trailing by 10 in the fourth quarter, the Pioneers rallied to lead on Qwontrel Walker’s 79-yard run with 3:05 left. But Bixby pulled out a 40-36 triumph when Braylin Presley blazed into the end zone with Mason Williams’ screen pass from 12 yards out with 1:04 left.
A rematch last September might have been the Oklahoma high school game of the 2020 season. But it was not to be.
On the Monday after the cancellation became official, dozens of Stillwater students, fans and players protested outside the district’s administration building.
“I didn’t get involved in the protesting,” said Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard, also the school’s athletic director. “I am fortunate to be in administration and I had seen the (COVID) numbers and knew what was coming. We knew the protocols but we were still a little stunned. We were almost in a state of mourning. It was a rough week.”
Bixby went on to win its third consecutive state title and sixth in seven years. Stillwater, which also had games against U.S. Grant and OKC Northwest cancelled, was upset by Choctaw in the semifinals and never got its chance for revenge.
Now, it comes a year later as the Pioneers visit Lee Snider Field at 7 p.m. Friday, hoping to end the Spartans’ 38-game winning streak. Bixby hasn’t lost since the 2019 season opener.
Again, the teams are ranked No. 1 (Bixby) and No. 2 (Stillwater). But the Pioneers are, by Barnard’s own estimation, “in a very different place.”
Bixby still has Presley, Luke Hasz and many of the players from last year’s brilliant defensive effort vs. Choctaw in the Division II final, not to mention first-year senior quarterback Christian Burke, who has thrown seven touchdown passes in two games.
Stillwater graduated 33 seniors who were part of a 33-3 record over three years. One of the most important was Walker, who rushed for 7,630 yards over four seasons, finishing in all-time Oklahoma rushing. Walker is now enrolled at Tyler (Texas) Junior College.
“Losing all those guys, we’re still trying to figure things out,” Barnard said. “I think we’ve shown that we have some pretty good pieces and by the time we get to the end, hopefully we can be in the (championship picture) again. But there are a lot of good teams out there, certainly (No. 3) Choctaw and (No. 4) Booker T. Washington.”
The Pioneers opened with a 30-20 win at Edmond Santa Fe, runner-up to Jenks for last year’s 6A Division I title, and pulled out a 32-28 win over Mustang last Friday when Gage Gundy threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Heston Thompson with 49 seconds left.
Gundy, the second son of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy in three years to start at quarterback for the Pioneers, has passed for 278 yards and five TDs in his first two games.
He isn’t the only positive sign for the Pioneers. Noah Roberts has rushed for 293 yards in his first two games replacing Walker at tailback, averaging 5.7 yards per carry.
Brown and fellow linebacker Chance Clements head a formidable front seven on defense. Mason Butler had nine catches for 80 yards and a TD against Mustang and Ty Smithton, one of a handful of returning starters, averages more than 20 yards per catch after two games.
Don’t even try to suggest to Bixby coach Loren Montgomery that Stillwater might be down and out. He isn’t buying it.
“Coach Barnard does a great job and it’s the kind of program that always finds guys to replace the ones who have moved on,” he said.
Whatever happens, Friday’s final nondistrict game essentially has little meaning.
“We look at it as a marker for where we are right now and where we want to be,” Barnard said. “Hopefully, it will be a preview of a later matchup.”