A breakdown of Wagoner’s Perfect Possession: 'I’d say this might be the greatest victory I’ve ever been a part of' — Dale Condict

Haisten Wagoner 3

During the 2022 regular season, Cushing defeated coach Dale Condict's Wagoner team 42-0. On Dec. 3, in the Class 4A championship rematch of the same teams, Wagoner won 24-21. Condict's Bulldog program scored its sixth state title in the last 12 seasons. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

During the regular season, the Wagoner Bulldogs lost 42-0 at Cushing. On Dec. 3 in Edmond, those teams were involved in a Class 4A championship-game rematch. After stopping Cushing on a fourth-down play, and with 5:09 remaining in the fourth period, the Bulldogs regained possession of the football at their own 34-yard line. The score was tied at 21-21.

At the end of a 16-play drive, Ethan Muehlenweg booted a 36-yard field goal as time expired. Wagoner prevailed 24-21. A review of Wagoner’s Perfect Possession, with commentary provided by Bulldog coach Dale Condict:

Haisten Wagoner 2

As Wagoner rallied from a 21-7 to beat Cushing 24-21 for the Class 4A title, Bulldog sophomore QB Kale Charboneau passed for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 110 yards and one TD. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

The Prefect Possession: The beginning

5:09, first-and-10, Wagoner 34: Sophomore QB Kale Charboneau keeps for a gain of 4.

4:30, second-and-6, Wagoner 38: Charboneau passes to Gabe Rodriguez for 5 yards.

3:50, third-and-1, Wagoner 43: Charboneau keeps for 2 yards. Condict: “Kale never got stopped all year on a quarterback sneak. He was 100%.”

3:21, first-and-10, Wagoner 45: Charboneau keeps for a gain of 7.

Haisten Wagoner 1

During Wagoner's 16-play drive at the end of the Dec. 3 Class 4A championship game in Edmond, sophomore quarterback Kale Charboneau carried the football eight times. He got the necessary yardage on two third-down keepers and one fourth-down keeper. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

The Perfect Possession: The middle

2:42, second-and-3, Cushing 48: Charboneau’s deep pass is intended for Brayden Skeen but falls incomplete.

2:36, third-and-3, Cushing 48: Charboneau keeps for 2 yards.

2:00, fourth-and-1, Cushing 46: Through the center-right guard gap, Charboneau keeps for a gain of 2. Condict: “No question about it — we were going for it on fourth down. We were not going to give Cushing the football with two minutes left.”

1:20, first-and-10, Cushing 44: On a jet-sweep run play, Matt Swanson bounces to the right edge of the field for 8 yards. Condict: “We had been faking this all night. We gave it to a guy who doesn’t get it a lot, but Matt Swanson is very capable of making a play. Lane Kester makes a great block right there. Did you see Gabe Rodriguez there? He’s a great blocker.”

Haisten Wagoner 5

As the third-and-10 play was snapped from the Cushing 33 with 26 seconds left, Wagoner's Gabe Rodriguez bolted downfield for a gain of 18 yards. Three plays later, Wagoner converted on a field goal as time expired. In the Dec. 3 Class 4A championship game played at Edmond, the Bulldogs conquered previously unbeaten Cushing 24-21. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

The Perfect Possession: The final minute

:46, second-and-2, Cushing 36: Charboneau is dropped for a loss of 1 yard.

:41, Wagoner timeout.

:41, third-and-3, Cushing  37: On a great second-effort keeper, Charboneau surges for a gain of 4. Condict: “Kale Charboneau is a kid who grew up in Wagoner and wants to win this game really bad. Sophomore. He just turned 16 a few days ago.”

:36, Wagoner timeout.

:36, first-and-10, Cushing 33: After executing a fake reverse, Charboneau rolls to his right and lofts a pass intended for a wide-open Rodriguez. Cushing’s Lane Yaunt leaps and tips the pass, which falls incomplete. Condict: “This was my trick play. Believe it or not, I got this play from watching (a Southern Cal game). Lincoln Riley ran this play. We just tweaked it a little. We call it ‘Trojan.’ (Rodriguez) might have scored if he catches it. The Yaunt kid made a great play.”

:31, second-and-10, Cushing 33: Charboneau launches a deep ball intended for Alex Shieldnight, but the connection fails as Yaunt again makes a nice coverage play.

:26, third-and-10, Cushing 33: Charboneau hands the ball to Rodriguez, who capitalizes on a tremendous Shieldnight block and rolls downfield for a gain of 18 yards. Condict: “Sometimes, you outthink yourself. Sometimes, it’s just best to give the ball to your best player and let him make a play. I wish Gabe had scored to cap his career off right there.”

:16, first-and-10, Cushing 15: Charboneau spikes the ball to stop the clock.

:13, second-and-10, Cushing 15: As Charboneau moves from the right hash to the center of the field, he takes a loss of 4 yards but positions the ball perfectly for the Bulldog field goal unit.

:03, Cushing timeout. Condict: “We have a group of kids who weren’t worried about their kicker. We have two of the best kickers around (Ethan Muehlenweg and Logan Bloxsom). We’ve rotated them all year. They’re very similar. Muehlenweg came back from a terrible knee injury, and it happened on the opening kickoff (of the 2021 season). In this situation, with him being a senior and considering what he’s been through — we were going to run with him.”

Haisten Wagoner 4

Having recovered from a major left-knee injury sustained in the 2021 season-opening game, Wagoner's Ethan Muehlenweg booted a 36-yard field goal on the final play of the Dec. 3 Class 4A championship game in Edmond. Wagoner prevailed 24-21. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

:03, third-and-14, Cushing 19: Muehlenweg converts on a 36-yard field attempt.

Time expires. Wagoner wins 24-21 and captures its program’s sixth state title in the last 12 seasons.

Condict after the game: “I’d say this might be the greatest victory I’ve ever been a part of — with any team I’ve coached — and I’ve had some pretty dadgum good wins. We showed grit and we fought. We kept fighting and it wasn’t pretty, but somehow we came out here and won.”

Barry, Dean and Patrick talk about the high points and memorable moments, plus breakout players who can have impacts next season. Plus, talking about the potential for shot clocks in Oklahoma high school basketball.
Tags

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

