A breakdown: Cashion on track to win another gold ball

THE FAVORITE

CASHION

It’s been 30 games since the Wildcats' last loss. They’ve collected state championships in consecutive years, but face a daunting amount of turnover for 2022.

On offense, they replace quarterback Ben Harman with Davenport transfer Chance Acord. At receiver, Jackson Vandruff (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) is a difficult task for defensive backs. His size translates over to defense on the defensive line.

Key defensive pieces — like linebacker Max Brown and defensive backs Seth Gilbert and Cooper Frazee — return to Cashion, giving the Wildcats a favorable chance to win their third consecutive title.

THE CONTENDERS

2. RINGLING

The Blue Devils have become consistent contenders in Class A, winning a state championship in 2019 and finishing runner-up in 2021. But coach Philip Koons’ team enters 2022 younger and less experienced. Ringling returns just two starters on offense and four on defense. Quarterback Karson Daniel enters his senior year after tossing more than 1,700 yards and 22 touchdowns. Defensively, the Blue Devils rely on their stout defensive line, including Rance Wilson and Kash Rose who combined for more than 100 tackles last season.

3. GORE

Coach Brandon Tyler’s Pirates have only lost four games in three seasons, but Gore remains without its first state championship in school history. They return 10 starters on both sides, including running back Gunner Dozier, who scored 23 touchdowns as a junior. The Pirates defense retains defensive backs Keigan Reed and Jackson Duke, who led a unit that grabbed 13 interceptions last season.

4. FAIRVIEW

The Yellowjackets underwent a renaissance in 2021, winning 11 games after only three the year before. Under coach Robert Bernard, Fairview ascended to the second round of the playoffs. Now, they return the majority of their team, including nine starters on defense. Quarterback Jax Bernard looks to carry momentum over from his freshman campaign, paired with senior running back Blake Perez in the backfield. Defensive end Austin Houk anchors the line, and Bryce Ramay and Isaiah Burris fortify the secondary.

5. TONKAWA

Coach Mike Kirtley enters his 37th year with the Buccaneers, bringing the team to the quarterfinals last season. Tonkawa returns five starters on each side of the ball, but both lines will need to be rebuilt for the Bucs to contend.

6. WOODLAND

Dual-threat quarterback Aidan Rhodes shepherds the Cougars in 2022, having passed and rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season. Woodland will continue building off its deep playoff runs, appearing in the quarterfinals the past two seasons but losing to eventual champion Cashion both times. The defense returns seven starters, including linebackers Nathan Bouchard and Jackson Rhodes who combined for 243 tackles, four interceptions, six forced fumbles and three sacks last season.

7. HINTON

A powerful run game powers the Comets, who finished last season 6-4 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Quarterback Levi Taylor and running back Jake Wright combined for more than 1,800 rushing yards last season.

8. COLCORD

The Hornets are led by quarterback Gabe Winfield, who assisted in Colcord making deep playoff pushes the past two seasons.

9. STROUD

Experience is key for coach Josh Presley’s group. Three seniors anchor the offensive line for quarterback Dylan Baker, who in his freshman season threw for more than 1,400 yards.

10. MANGUM

After winning District 2 twice in the past three years, the Tigers look toward Ashton Pride to continue that success. As a sophomore, Pride rushed for eight touchdowns and more than 500 yards, powering the Mangum offense.

GAMES TO WATCH

OCT. 28: HOMINY AT NO. 6 WOODLAND

Hominy has made the playoffs 25 years in a row and will battle Woodland and Tonkawa for a district title.

OCT. 28: No. 7 HINTON AT NO. 1 CASHION

The Comets will look to upset their district rival. Cashion won 12-0 in last season’s matchup.

NOV. 4: NO. 6 WOODLAND AT NO. 5 TONKAWA

Two contenders for a the district title battle in the last week of the season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

STETSON BUNYARD

Stroud, DE, 6-0, 215, Sr.

Recorded 83 tackles in 2021.

JAXON WOODS

Hominy, QB, 5-10, 160, Jr.

Accounted for 3,709 yards and 38 TDs last season.

AIDAN RHODES

Woodland, QB/DB, 6-4, 180, Sr.

Accounted for 2,395 yards and 35 TDs last season. Also averaged 37 yards as a puntert. Had 51 tackles and four takeaways on defense.

Read the other class breakdowns