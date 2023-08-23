Bill Haisten Tulsa World Sports Columnist & Writer Follow Bill Haisten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Editor's Note This story originally published in May. With the regular season starting this week, this story is being re-issued today.

Five years after his graduation from Tulsa’s Will Rogers High School, Gil Cloud became a first-year educator. At Sedan, Kansas, in 1969, he was the varsity football head coach, an assistant basketball coach, the varsity baseball head coach and an all-day classroom teacher. He was paid $6,550.

Adjusted for inflation, the $6,550 of 1969 would be $53,559 in 2023. Many of the current Oklahoma varsity football coaches make about $53,559, but the high school coaching profession has become much more lucrative for some, such as Union High School’s Kirk Fridrich.

During the 2022-23 school year, Fridrich’s total compensation amounted to $159,614.

According to itemized figures provided by school districts to the Tulsa World, seven additional Tulsa-area public school coaches had total compensation packages amounting to more than $100,000: Owasso’s Bill Blankenship ($148,950), Bixby’s Loren Montgomery ($148,263), Broken Arrow’s Josh Blankenship ($134,281), Jenks’ Keith Riggs ($116,388), Wagoner’s Dale Condict ($115,454), Stillwater’s Tucker Barnard ($109,597) and Muskogee’s Travis Hill ($105,000).

In August, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram published a report on Dallas-Fort Worth high school football coaches’ compensation. In 2022-23, the highest-paid coach in the Dallas-Fort Worth area reportedly was Duncanville’s Reginald Samples at $146,675.

The combination of Star-Telegram and Tulsa World reporting indicates that three Tulsa-area coaches — Fridrich, Blankenship and Montgomery — had total-package incomes exceeding those of any coach in massive Dallas-Fort Worth.

Community investment

When Fridrich was hired at Union in 2007, his starting pay was $92,620. His income, along with that of other coaches across the state and especially in the Tulsa area, has increased so dramatically because Oklahomans have a tremendous appetite for well-played high school football.

Football is a complex sport. Performing at a championship level requires detailed coordination and oversight. The school districts that prioritize football are willing to invest heavily in coaches such as Fridrich, Blankenship, Montgomery, Riggs and Condict. Their combined career total on state titles is 27.

Nothing unites a community like a Friday night home game, “and that’s the case in any community,” Bixby Athletic Director Kate Creekmore said. “It’s the place to be, and it’s even more fun when you have good teams and you’re winning.”

From 1996 through 2017, the 13-championship Allan Trimble dynasty changed the city of Jenks’ identity. One of his former Trojan assistants — Montgomery — has had a comparable impact since his 2010 move to Bixby.

Of the 16 schools within the 6AI classification, Bixby High School is the smallest. Over the past nine seasons, Montgomery’s Spartan teams captured seven Class 6AII championships along with the 2022 6AI title.

“You don’t have that without the coaches,” Creekmore said, “and I think we’ve got the best coaching staff in the state.”

The Oklahoma coaching market was reset in a resounding manner by Trimble. During the 2000-01 school year, the Jenks Trojans captured their fifth consecutive Class 6A title, and Trimble was paid $53,952.

Before the start of the 2001-02 school year, Trimble scored a stunning raise. He was rewarded with a 48% increase and an overall compensation total of $79,900. His response: the 2001 Trojans were again the state champions.

Comparing the numbers

Pay raises just approved by the state Legislature will bring Oklahoma’s average teacher salary up to $60,307. That places the state fourth in average teacher pay within a seven-state region.

The itemization on the total compensation figures for public school football coaches varies from school to school. Some coaches — such as Fridrich, a Union associate athletic director; Blankenship, Owasso’s director of football operations; and Condict, Wagoner’s athletic director — receive extra pay because of administrative duties. Most total compensation figures include district-paid insurance, specialty stipends and retirement contributions.

At $97,550, Sand Springs’ Bobby Klinck was just shy of the $100,000 group. Within Tulsa Public Schools, East Central’s Kevin Gordon had the greatest compensation total, at $91,267.

On the whole, however, the average pay in Texas is substantially greater than the average for Oklahoma coaches. Having obtained the compensation figures of 142 Dallas-Fort Worth head coaches, the Star-Telegram reported that the average income of those coaches was $116,297.

Of the 142 surveyed by the Star-Telegram, 64 coaches made at least $120,000, and 22 coaches made at least $130,000.

The Tulsa World requested total package numbers from some of the Oklahoma City-area school districts, as well.

As the head coach of the best 6AI program on that side of the state, Mustang’s Lee Blankenship received overall compensation of $118,101.

Wade Standley is a former Union assistant and now the head man at Edmond Deer Creek, one of the stronger programs in 6AII and Bixby’s opponent in the 2021 championship game. Standley’s compensation this year amounted to $105,877.

In 2006, as Bill Blankenship’s head-coaching successor at Union, Kevin Wright moved to Tulsa from Indianapolis and became Oklahoma’s highest-paid prep coach at $92,580. After one turbulent season, Wright resigned.

Fridrich had been a Union assistant for Blankenship before getting his first head-coaching opportunity at Stillwater. After four seasons at Stillwater and one as the Owasso head man, Fridrich returned to Union as the head coach.

Cloud, who retired in 2021 after a nearly 10-year run as Tulsa Public Schools' athletic director, had been Union's athletic director from 1976 to 1991. During his first year, Union High School had a total enrollment of 525 students. For 10 varsity sports, Cloud had a total staff of 11 coaches.

During the 2022-23 school year, Union High School had 4,500 students. In football alone, Fridrich manages an overall staff of 34 coaches who work with the varsity, junior varsity, ninth-grade and eighth-grade kids. At Owasso, Blankenship manages 30 coaches.

Paid to be under pressure

Being the CEO of a Class 6AI football program is like running a small company. A typical Tulsa-area 6AI varsity roster has 125 players. At Broken Arrow last year, there were 162 varsity players.

“With football, you’re talking about the largest co-curricular activity that we have,” said Union Superintendent Kirt Hartzler, a former Missouri All-State high school basketball player who coached at Union and Bixby before becoming an administrator.

“Because I used to be a coach, I’m a little biased. I see and understand the value of our coaches,” he said. “These folks are working 12 months out of the year. There is no offseason for football coaches in the state of Oklahoma.

“For the person who doesn’t fully understand the importance of having a really quality, viable athletic program — they might look at these (compensation figures) and say, ‘Wow. It seems like they’re making a lot.’ I certainly don’t see that. These programs allow our students to be engaged.”

At schools with a strong commitment to football, there is great pressure on coaches to put polished, prepared teams on the field. Split-second decisions can determine a game’s outcome. The biggest play in a Friday game might result from a strategy adjustment made during a Tuesday video session.

Situational substituting isn’t a spur-of-the-moment thing. When three players sprint off of the field as three others enter the game, those changes have been planned and practiced all season.

“Everyone sees the game on Friday night,” Creekmore said, “but most people have no idea about the time and effort that goes into everything that precedes that game — or everything that happens over the course of an entire year.”

A coach is responsible for training teens to pay attention during meetings and to not make the same mistake twice on the practice field.

Whether a coach makes $48,000 or $148,000, imagine the stress during that moment of hoping that a 16-year-old does the right thing in a Jenks-Union type of game.

“That’s the expectation — you want to get a bang for your buck,” Cloud said. “We all go into coaching knowing that. There’s an expectation to win. You want to help kids and change their lives for the better, but you’re also expected to win.”

'We're here for the kids'

As a first-time head coach at Comanche in 1998, Dale Condict made $33,404. As Wagoner’s new coach in 2005, he was paid $41,417.

During a Bulldog spring practice workout last week, the six-time Class 4A championship coach was asked, “Twenty-five years ago, could you have envisioned that several Oklahoma football coaches would exceed $100,000 in total package income?”

“We’re making more than I would have thought,” he said, “but I also wouldn’t have thought I would be paying $11-$12 for a meal deal at McDonald’s.”

At Central High School, Kip Shaw’s 2022-23 compensation was $80,267. He is the Braves’ football head coach and the school’s dean of student behavior.

“My behavior job helps me with the discipline of my players,” Shaw said. “The last thing they want is a discipline issue with me. They know it will be addressed in the school and again on the practice field.”

During a game week, Shaw and his assistants work as many hours as their counterparts at Broken Arrow and Jenks. On Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the Braves have a two-hour, 15-minute practice followed by a 45-minute session of meetings. There is a shorter practice on Thursday, a game on Friday and 5½ hours of meetings and video study on Saturdays.

“And even after we go home on Saturday afternoon,” Shaw said, “we’re still watching our own film while we’re trying to watch a little college football.”

Not all players have access to a vehicle. Shaw and his assistants routinely transport athletes to their homes after practice.

“My guys don’t look at it as a chore,” he said. “We’re here for the kids, and that’s part of it. What I love about my coaches is, nobody is above doing it. Every single one of my coaches will pick up a kid before school or take him home.”

While Bill Blankenship acknowledges that “the market has gotten better for the head coaches,” he mentions also that assistant coaches get relatively average money for their skilled labor and their above-average time commitment.

“Most of those guys are getting $8,000 to $10,000 above their teaching salary,” Bill Blankenship said. “Two years ago, I worked hard to get raises for our staff.”

The Bixby football assistants participate in a mentoring program.

“Each of Coach Montgomery’s assistants has a group of 10 to 12 kids that they constantly check on,” Creekmore said. “They check on grades. They’ll praise a kid for doing well on a test or try to help when a kid doesn’t do so well on a test. They’ll help with finding a tutor.

“More than anything, the coaches are just checking to make sure the kids are OK,” she said. “You want to talk about building relationships? That’s how you do it. I love all of those culture pieces and mentorships.”

Making Friday nights special

Ninety minutes before the kickoff of the ESPN2-televised Jenks-Bixby showdown in the 2022 regular-season finale, 90% of the Bixby stadium was filled. By game time, every seat was occupied, and spectators were stacked three-deep along the fences that envelop the field.

“Stop and think about this,” Cloud said. “What if there were no football on Friday nights?”

“I’ve got a picture that I put on the wall in every office I ever had. At Union in 1985, there was a picture taken from the east grandstand, looking back at the west grandstand. It perfectly captured what a football Friday night looks like. You can see the players on the field, the cheerleaders at one end, the dance team at the other end, the band members, and then, of course, the fans who packed the stadium on the west side,” he said.

“Football brings all of those people together,” Cloud said. “Musically inclined people get an opportunity to perform before a big crowd. The cheerleaders and dancers get a chance to perform on a big stage. They’re not going to have an audience of that size unless it’s during a football game. The people who work the concession stands — they’re raising money for the band and the other groups.

“Football makes all of that possible. And you can’t have that kind of football without the coaches.”

See which Tulsa-area prep football coaches earned at least $100,000 in 2022-23

Public school districts provided, upon the Tulsa World's request, total compensation figures for high school football head coaches for the 2022-23 school year.

The itemization on these total compensation figures varies from school to school. Some coaches — such as Kirk Fridrich, a Union associate athletic director; Bill Blankenship, Owasso’s director of football operations; and Dale Condict, Wagoner’s athletic director — receive extra pay because of administrative duties. Most total compensation figures include district-paid insurance and retirement contributions.

Examples of itemized breakdowns:

Union’s Kirk Fridrich

Base: $111,270

Coaching stipend: $12,100

On-call stipend: $4,450.80

Summer camp stipend: $15,000

Benefit stipend: $5,544.24

Retirement: $11,249

Total compensation: $159,614.04

Owasso’s Bill Blankenship

Base: $132,250

Head varsity football coach stipend: $15,000

Additional stipend: $1,700

Total compensation: $148,950

Wagoner’s Dale Condict

Base: $52,777

Athletic director pay: $30,432

Head football coach pay: $10,000

Cellphone allowance: $360

Health insurance: $7,390.80

Retirement: $6,524.63

FICA: $7,969.37

Total compensation: $115,453.80

Tulsa-area top 10 by total compensation

Union: Kirk Fridrich, $159,614

Owasso: Bill Blankenship, $148,950

Bixby: Loren Montgomery, $148,263

Broken Arrow: Josh Blankenship, $134,281

Jenks: Keith Riggs, $116,388

Wagoner: Dale Condict, $115,454

Stillwater: Tucker Barnard, $109,597

Muskogee: Travis Hill, $105,000

Sand Springs: Bobby Klinck, $97,550

Claremore: Jarrett Hurt, $92,785

Tulsa Public Schools

Booker T. Washington: Jonathan Brown, $68,283

Central: Kip Shaw, $80,267

East Central: Kevin Gordon, $91,267

Edison: Robert Borgstadt, $84,164

Hale: Isaiah Irvin, $38,591

McLain: Willie Ponder, $59,395

Memorial: Brian Worrell, $74,075

Rogers: Levy Adcock, $67,253

(Webster no longer has football)

OKC-area examples

Edmond Deer Creek: Wade Standley, $105,877

Mustang: Lee Blankenship, $118,101

Additional area schools

Adair: Rob Gilstrap, $66,496

Barnsdall: Kylee Sweeney, $87,589

Bartlesville: Harry Wright, $91,940

Catoosa: Christian Hood, $68,084

Collinsville: Kevin Jones, $69,270

Coweta: Tim Harper, $78,296

Glenpool: Israel Maselera, $55,442

Morris: Robert Daniels, $58,493

Oologah: Darrin Wegner, $78,345

Pawhuska: Matt Hennesy, $58,768

Pryor: Kenny Davis, $76,720

Sapulpa: Tim Holt Jr., $71,188

Skiatook: Vance Miller, $60,026

Tahlequah: Brad Gilbert, $73,746

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.