6AII breakdown: BTW, Stillwater, Choctaw are top contenders for gold ball

THE FAVORITE

BOOKER T. WASHINGTON

It feels a lot like 2014 in 6AII — that was the first year that 6A was split into two classifications, giving the 16 teams in 6AII renewed hope of winning a state title. But for most of the teams that proved to be false hope as Bixby won seven of the titles and narrowly missed the eighth — won by Booker T. Washington in 2017. With Bixby moving up to 6AI, the remaining teams in 6AII again have high hopes of being able to win a gold ball.

BTW, with nine state titles, gets the preseason edge to take advantage of Bixby's departure although it has not been back to the title game since '17.

Quarterback Lathan Boone and Arkansas receiver commit Micah Tease may be 6AII's most exciting passing combination. Boone passed for 2,460 yards and 30 TDs last season. Coach Jonathan Brown's Hornets are also strong up front with Elias Sherman, Amondre Tiger and Jayden Oates.

THE CONTENDERS

2. STILLWATER

For the fifth out of the past six years, the last name of the Pioneers quarterback will be Gundy. Gage Gundy showed last year he was ready for his turn at QB after older brother Gunnar held the job for three seasons (2017-19). The Pioneers are 42-6 over the last four years -- with two runner-up and two semifinal finishes.

3. CHOCTAW

Steele Wasel is one of the state's top quarterbacks and gives coach Jake Corbin's Yellowjackets a chance to beat anyone in 6AII. Choctaw, which reached the 2020 state final, is trying to rebound from last year's 36-29 quarterfinal loss to Deer Creek. Other key returning players are receiver Jax Smith, tight end RJ Jackson and running back/receiver La'Trell Ray.

4. EDMOND DEER CREEK

Coach Wade Standley's Antlers were a big surprise last year as they reached the state title game for the first time since winning the gold ball in 2000. An intriguing addition is cornerback Drew "Tre" Miller III, a North Carolina commit who played three seasons at Alabama powerhouse Hoover. Deontaye Wilson was a 1,000-yard rusher last season.

5. SAND SPRINGS

For the first time since 2016, the Sandites won't have a Pennington at starting quarterback. Last year's All-World finalist Ty Pennington, who succeeded his brother Caden, has graduated. Ty's successor will be either senior Marek Matheson, a move-in from Kiefer, or freshman Easton Webb. Matheson passed for 3,946 yards and 43 TDs over the past two seasons. The new Sandites quarterback will have the benefit of throwing to Jacob Blevins, who has 90 receptions for 1,589 yards in the last two years. Coach Bobby Klinck has the Sandites trending up with a quarterfinal berth in 2020 and a narrow semifinal loss to Deer Creek last year.

6. PUTNAM NORTH

Former offensive coordinator Derek Lane is in his first season as head coach. Camarion Jones rushed for 630 yards and 10 TDs last season when the Panthers finished 5-6.

7. LAWTON

Devarius Hardy returns at quarterback for the Wolverines (4-6 in 2021) after passing for 1,375 yards and seven TDs last season. Lawton looks for its first winning season since 2018 and is 19-21 over the past four years.

8. PONCA CITY

After inheriting a program that was winless in 2018, coach Scott Harmon has laid the foundation for a team, after going 4-6 last year, that is ready for a winning season and playoff berth in 2022. Linebacker Gabe Roland leads the defense. Another player to watch is quarterback/safety Grant Harmon.

9. MUSKOGEE

Look for the Roughers (2-8 last year) to be much improved in Travis Hill's second season as head coach. Returning quarterback Jamarian Ficklin passed for 2,318 yards and 18 TDs last season.

10. TAHLEQUAH

The Tigers move up to 6AII after seven consecutive winning seasons in 5A, including 7-4 last year. Wide receiver Race Stopp had 40 catches for 585 yards and five TDs in 2021. Linebacker Mason Watkins, who had 87 tackles last year, will be a leader on defense.

GAMES TO WATCH

SEPT. 23: NO. 9 MUSKOGEE AT NO. 5 SAND SPRINGS

A district opener that could be pivotal for these teams. This series has provided plenty of exciting games, including Sand Springs' 48-34 win last year.

SEPT. 30: NO. 2 STILLWATER AT NO. 1 B.T. WASHINGTON

A rematch of Stillwater's 36-29 win in last year's quarterfinals.

OCT. 28: NO. 5 SAND SPRINGS AT NO. 1 B.T. WASHINGTON

BTW prevailed 37-32 over the Sandites in one of last year's most entertaining games in 6AII.

PLAYERS IN THE STATE’S TOP 25

Dale "Tre" Miller III, Deer Creek, CB, 5-11, 173, Sr.

JaKobe Sanders, Stillwater, OL, 6-3, 285, Sr.

Micah Tease, B.T. Washington, WR/DB, 5-11, 180, Sr.

Steele Wasel, Choctaw, QB, 6-4, 210, Sr.

OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH

JAYDEN BELL

Muskogee, WR, 5-8, 155, Sr.

Had 50 receptions for 946 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

DYLAN LEEP

Tahlequah, CB, 6-2, 191, Sr.

Picked off six passes last year and broke up 13 as he also had 24 tackles in 2021.

AIDEN WALKER

B.T. Washington, LB, 5-11, 185, Sr.

Recorded 163 tackles last season with 10 for losses and three sacks.

