6AII breakdown: Bixby, Choctaw headed for another showdown

THE CONTENDERS

2. CHOCTAW

QB Steele Wasel and DE Desean Brown helped lead the school to its first appearance in a championship game in 60 years. The Yellowjackets had a shot in the state final, but couldn’t seal the deal. The 6-foot-4 Wasel, recruited by TU and many others, threw for 3,324 yards and 33 TDs as a sophomore. He returns a squadron of talented receivers and his offensive line virtually intact, led by 6-foot-7, 305-pound TCU commit Cade McConnell. Brown, with offers from OSU, Baylor, Michigan and many others, had 15 sacks last season, leading a defense that held Bixby to its lowest-scoring games of the season. Said coach Jake Corbin: “We feel like we’ve got the guys, we just have to go and prove it.”