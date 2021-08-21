6AI breakdown: Union favored to end title drought

THE FAVORITE
UNION
After a five-year absence, Jenks returned to the 6AI summit last year. Now, it appears that it could be Union’s turn to do the same as it tries for its first state title since 2016. And a new stadium will provide added excitement at Union from the start of the season. Coach Kirk Fridrich’s team has eight returning starters on offense and 10 on defense. Union has a strong defensive line, two Division-I caliber running backs (Junior Smith and Rovaughn Banks) and a returning starter at quarterback, Grayson Tempest. Expect a dominating defensive line, led by Matthias Roberson and De’Marion Thomas. OU commit Jayden Rowe leads the secondary.
THE CONTENDERS
2. OWASSO
Coach Bill Blankenship’s Rams have won the gold ball in two of the past four seasons. The Rams appeared on their way to another gold ball last year before losing to Jenks in the semifinals. The Rams graduated All-World defensive player of the year finalists Gage Laney and Emaud Triplett, but added one of the state’s top college recruits, Chris McClellan, who moved from Edison. McClellan and Michael Jamerson will lead a dominating defensive line that also includes Tyler Rich, who could have a breakout season. Kansas State commit linebacker Jake Clifton and cornerback Brandon Ramsey Jr. are other defensive standouts. On offense, the Rams have two proven junior quarterbacks, returning starter Austin Havens and Mason Willingham, who moved from Skiatook. The Rams have many playmakers at running back and receiver.
3. JENKS
After three consecutive appearances in the state finals, coach Keith Riggs’ Trojans certainly have the potential to return there. One of the few question marks is at quarterback as the Trojans look for Stephen Kittleman’s successor. But Jenks has a strong offensive line led by Milton White and Trey Gibbs, who will pave the way for big years by running backs Jaiden Carroll and Jalyn Stanford. A strong receiving corps is led by Ty Walls and Glenny Jones. The defense is led by linemen AJ Brown and Colemon Thurber, who were standouts in the playoffs, as was defensive back Cade Stacy. And Jenks returns All-World kicker Max Paskvan.
4. EDMOND SANTA FE
Coach Kyle White’s Wolves stunned Jenks and Broken Arrow by winning their district in 2019, and surprised many by reaching last year’s state final. Santa Fe has a high-powered offense led by quarterback Scott Pfieffer, and OSU receiver commits Talyn Shettron and Tabry Shettron.
5. BROKEN ARROW
Three years after winning their first state title, it would be a mistake to overlook the Tigers under new head coach Josh Blankenship. The offense has a lot of potential with two Division-I commits — receiver RJ Spears-Jennings and running back Maurion Horn.
6. MUSTANG
Third-year coach Lee Blankenship’s Broncos have a pair of Division-I recruits on offense — Oregon commit tight end Andre Dollar and receiver Jacobe Johnson, who has been offered by Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and seven other Power-5 schools.
7. NORMAN NORTH
The Timberwolves, after going 6-4 in 2020, have 12 returning starters, including Chapman McKown, who rushed for 1,000 yards last season.
8. WESTMOORE
Zane Chavez is a big-play tight end. He caught 22 passes for 583 yards last year.
9. PUTNAM CITY
Senior quarterback Marcellous Hawkins accounted for 1,880 total yards and 14 TDs last year.
10. YUKON
The Millers, 16-15 over the past three seasons, are led by Army commit offensive lineman Lane Parks and linebacker Carson Creach.
GAMES TO WATCH
SEPT. 10: NO. 5 BROKEN ARROW AT No. 2 OWASSO
This rivalry became even more interesting as there will be a father-son coaching matchup between Bill and Josh Blankenship. These teams met in the 2018 and ‘19 semifinals.
SEPT. 10: NO. 3 JENKS at NO. 1 UNION
Union’s new stadium will be this year’s site for the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl. At least one of these teams have reached the state final every year since 1996.
OCT. 14: NO. 3 JENKS AT NO. 4 EDMOND SANTA FE
A rematch of Jenks’ 41-14 win in last year’s state final.
PLAYERS IN THE STATE’S TOP 25
Jake Clifton, Owasso, LB, 6-2, 205, Sr.
Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow, 6-0, 175, Sr.
Chris McClellan, Owasso, DL, 6-3, 295, Sr.
Scott Pfieffer, Edmond Santa Fe, QB, 6-3, 170, Sr.
Jayden Rowe, Union, CB, 6-3, 200, Sr.
Talyn Shettron, Edmond Santa Fe, WR/DB, 6-3, 185, Sr.
RJ Spears-Jennings, Broken Arrow, 6-2, 195, Sr.
OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH
COLE ADAMS
Owasso, WR, 5-11, 170, Jr.
Had 28 receptions for 577 yards and eight TDs last year plus 17 carries for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Completed two of his three passes for TDs. Offered by Tulsa, Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas State, Iowa State and New Mexico.
JAIDEN CARROLL
Jenks, RB, 5-9, 180, Jr.
Moves from Booker T. Washington after rushing for 748 yards as a freshman in 2019 and 873 last year with 21 TDs over those two seasons.
JAMORI RAY
Union, S, 6-0, 198, Sr.
On a defense with so much talent, he can be overlooked, but has a knack for making big plays. Had 72 tackles and three interceptions last season.