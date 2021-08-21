6AI breakdown: Union favored to end title drought

THE FAVORITE

UNION

After a five-year absence, Jenks returned to the 6AI summit last year. Now, it appears that it could be Union’s turn to do the same as it tries for its first state title since 2016. And a new stadium will provide added excitement at Union from the start of the season. Coach Kirk Fridrich’s team has eight returning starters on offense and 10 on defense. Union has a strong defensive line, two Division-I caliber running backs (Junior Smith and Rovaughn Banks) and a returning starter at quarterback, Grayson Tempest. Expect a dominating defensive line, led by Matthias Roberson and De’Marion Thomas. OU commit Jayden Rowe leads the secondary.

THE CONTENDERS

2. OWASSO

Coach Bill Blankenship’s Rams have won the gold ball in two of the past four seasons. The Rams appeared on their way to another gold ball last year before losing to Jenks in the semifinals. The Rams graduated All-World defensive player of the year finalists Gage Laney and Emaud Triplett, but added one of the state’s top college recruits, Chris McClellan, who moved from Edison. McClellan and Michael Jamerson will lead a dominating defensive line that also includes Tyler Rich, who could have a breakout season. Kansas State commit linebacker Jake Clifton and cornerback Brandon Ramsey Jr. are other defensive standouts. On offense, the Rams have two proven junior quarterbacks, returning starter Austin Havens and Mason Willingham, who moved from Skiatook. The Rams have many playmakers at running back and receiver.