6AI breakdown: Two-time defending champion Jenks in rare position as favorite

THE FAVORITE

JENKS

Going into last season, the Trojans were miffed that they were ranked No. 3 by several media sources (including the World) even though they were the defending champions. They wound up proving those predictions wrong as they wound up successfully defending their title.

This summer, it would be easy to pick them at No. 3 again as Union and Bixby legitimately could also be considered favorites and Owasso also has title potential. But until proven otherwise, why not Jenks as the pick to win it all again? The Trojans had a lot of quarterback drama during the offseason, but when all is said and done they will have an experienced starter, Ike Owens, who has had a strong spring and summer.

Jenks has the best running back combo in the state with Jaiden Carroll and Jalyn Stanford, one of the best receivers, Ty Walls, and a strong offensive line. The defense graduated All-World player of the year finalists Ethan Bilgrien and Colemon Thurber, but has a stellar linebacking corps with Cooper Crissup, Kaiden Vannoy and Jett Calmus, and secondary led by Stanford. In all four of Keith Riggs' previous years as head coach, Jenks has not been a favorite to reach the title game, but has made it there every year.

THE CONTENDERS

2. UNION

Jenks and Union have met for the gold ball 11 times in 26 years and this season could make it a dozen after last year's title showdown that was their first since 2014. Union returns six starters on offense and adds sophomore quarterback Shake Reisig, who won a state title with Jenks last year, and running back Deon "DJ" McKinney from Booker T. Washington. The defense should be strong again, led by nose guard De'Marion Thomas, safety Devin Robinson and linebacker Bryce Ashlock.

3. BIXBY

It's hard to pick against a team that has an 11-man state-record of 49 consecutive wins and has won seven state titles in the past eight years. Although all of that was accomplished in 6AII, Bixby certainly has the capability to win another gold ball as it moves up to 6AI, but it will be more difficult. Bixby won't be in awe of the move as it has wins over Jenks the past three years and over Union in 2020.

The Spartans have two proven quarterbacks, Connor Kirby and Owasso move-in Austin Havens, and three big-time receivers — Luke Hasz, Jakeb Snyder and Cale Fugate. On defense, Dylan Hasz and Tyson Williams lead a strong secondary.

4. OWASSO

Coach Bill Blankenship’s Rams have won the gold ball in two of the past five seasons and are extra energized after an early playoff exit to Broken Arrow last year. Alabama receiver commit Cole Adams is one of the state's top playmakers. Look for breakout seasons from quarterback Mason Willingham and running back Emery Neeley. The defense is led by lineman Tyler Rich, linebacker Braeden Foster and safety Jake Adams.

5. MUSTANG

Coach Lee Blankenship's Broncos were close to taking their program to a higher level as they gave Jenks a major battle in the semifinals last year before losing 17-10. Mustang returns many key players, including OU commit receiver Jacobe Johnson and running back Keegan Bass, also a major college recruit as is defensive lineman Caden Jones. Tristen Russell is the returning starter at quarterback. The only notable question mark is an inexperienced offensive line.

6. BROKEN ARROW

Broken Arrow narrowly missed reaching the state title game last year with a 17-14 loss to Union in the semifinals. Second-year coach Josh Blankenship graduated his top two players, RJ Spears-Jennings and Maurion Horn, but the Tigers have the potential to remain among the elite. Players to watch include offensive lineman Jamison Mejia, linebacker Dietrich Moore, running back Nate Jones, cornerback Jaylon Franklin and tight end Josh Willhite.

7. EDMOND SANTA FE

Coach Kyle White's Wolves have an exciting running back, Damarius Robinson, who rushed for 1,482 yards last year. It helps Robinson that the Wolves have a World All-State offensive lineman, Jonathan Ashford.

8. NORMAN NORTH

Coach Justin Jones' Timberwolves, after going 7-4 last season, have seven returning starters on offense, including Chapman McKown, who rushed for 1,317 and had 14 TDs overall last season. They have also an intriguing receiver combination with Cason Cabbiness and Brayden Dorney, who combined for 81 catches, 1,524 yards and 19 TDs in 2021.

9. NORMAN

Tigers quarterback Tias McClarty accounted for 2,655 yards and 28 TDs last season. Junior safety Dax Noles leads the defense after recording 126 tackles in 2021.

10. MOORE

The Lions didn't make the playoffs last year despite finishing 7-3. Denver Wolfe will be in his third season as their starting quarterback.

GAMES TO WATCH

AUG. 25: NO. 3 BIXBY VS. NO. 4 OWASSO

It's the "Battle of the 'Burbs" as H.A. Chapman Stadium will host a regular-season high school football game for the first time since 2018.

SEPT. 9: NO. 1 JENKS AT NO. 2 UNION

The MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl will be a rematch of last year's state title game and Union quarterback Shaker Reisig's first game against his former team.

NOV. 3: NO. 1 JENKS AT NO. 3 BIXBY

ESPN will televise this Week 10 showdown of 2020 and '21 state champions that could determine a district title. Bixby has stopped a late Jenks drive to seal wins in the past two meetings.

PLAYERS IN THE STATE’S TOP 25

Cole Adams, Owasso, WR, 5-10, 180 Sr.

Jonathan Ashford, Edmond Santa Fe, OT, 6-5, 290, Sr.

Jaiden Carroll, Jenks, RB, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Dylan Hasz, Bixby, DB/WR, 6-0, 175, Sr.

Luke Hasz, Bixby, TE, 6-4, 225, Sr.

Jacobe Johnson, Mustang, WR/DB. 6-3, 200, Sr.

Jalyn Stanford, Jenks, DB/RB, 5-11, 185, Sr.

De'Marion Thomas, Union, NG/OG, 6-4, 320, Sr.

OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH

JAKEB SNYDER

Bixby, WR/DB, 5-8, 165, Sr.

Caught 39 passes for 624 yards and seven TDs last season. At DB, had 39 tackles and four interceptions. Had a key interception in the ’20 state final and a Pick-6 in the ’21 final.

TY WALLS

Jenks, WR/DB, 6-0, 170, Sr.

Had 47 receptions for 1,009 yards and 10 TDs last season. At safety, had the clinching Pick-6 on a 31-yard interception return with 2:54 left in the state final.

MASON WILLINGHAM

Owasso, QB, 6-2, 190, Sr.

In 2021, completed 71-of-106 passes for 1,148 yards and 12 TDs. Was a starter the previous two seasons at Skiatook.

