THE FAVORITE

1. Bixby

It’s hard to pick against a team that has won eight state titles in the past nine years and has a lot of quality players returning. After winning seven titles in 6AII, the Spartans made a smooth transition last year to 6AI.

Bixby has a strong offensive line led by major college recruits Brody Duffel and Evan McClure. Kordell Gouldsby is a playmaking receiver and returner. A question mark on offense will be at quarterback after the graduations of Connor Kirby and Austin Havens, but the Spartans have four talented candidates at that position.

On defense, the challenge for the Spartans is to replace the entire secondary, which was one of the best in large-school history over the past two years. But Bixby returns nearly everyone else and has a standout line and linebacking corps.

Going into last season, the Spartans were underrated at No. 3, primarily due to questions about how they would fare in the move up to 6AI. but they quickly answered those doubts with a decisive win over Owasso in the Battle of the ‘Burbs — as it turned out a preview of the state title game.

This summer, it would be easy to pick the Spartans at No. 2 behind Union, which is loaded. But until proven otherwise, Bixby deserves to be ranked No. 1 after winning 61 of its past 62 games.

THE CONTENDERS

2. Union

Coach Kirk Fridrich’s Redhawks were 11-0 and No. 1 in last year’s final World rankings, and seemed on the way to a showdown with Bixby and second consecutive appearance in the state championship game. However, a six-overtime semifinal loss to Owasso brought Union’s season to a stunning end. However, it also has left the Redhawks very hungry going into 2023. Union is the only team with a quarterback, Shaker Reisig, who has been the starter on a state title team. Union is the only team among the top contenders with its returning starting QB. The offense has plenty of firepower with receiver Jino Boyd, running back Jordan Schelling, who moved from Jenks, and tight end Lane Wood. On defense, the Redhawks have a stellar secondary with Issac Covington, Devon Jordan, J.T. Fridrich, and another move-in from Jenks — Ashton Cunningham.

3. Owasso

Coach Bill Blankenship’s Rams have won the gold ball in two of the past six seasons and carry momentum from last year’s run to the state title game after a 1-4 start. A challenge will be replacing Mason Willingham, who graduated after being one of the area’s top QBs during last year’s second half, but Tyler Caviness and Knox Dyson are very capable successors. As a group, Owasso appears to have a more talented group of skill players on offense and its line, led by Blake Cherry and Ryker Haff is very powerful. A newcomer to watch on offense is receiver Grayson Chalk, who moves from Booker T. Washington. A defensive leader is linebacker Lyric Wheeler.

4. Jenks

It’s hard to pick against the Trojans at least reaching the state title game — last year’s loss to Bixby in the semifinals left them out of the final for the first time since 2017. Jenks has won six state titles in the past 11 seasons and its players expect nothing less than a gold ball. That mindset helped them end Bixby’s 58-game winning streak last year. In the offseason, Jenks had two key players move to Union, but gained two big additions who moved from Broken Arrow — running back Kaydin Jones and quarterback Owen Jones. The Trojans have an impressive offensive line and their defense has playmakers such as Hudson Ball, Sam Stone and Jett Calmus.

5. Mustang

Coach Lee Blankenship’s Broncos have been real close to taking a huge step in 6AI the past two years, but each time suffered a heartbreaking playoff loss to Jenks. Players to watch include sophomore twins, receivers Jaden and Jaytee Johnson, who follow their older brother, OU signee Jacobe Johnson. Running back Bryance Sanders will follow a line led by returning starters Austin Reed and Samuel Pritz. Defensive leaders include Zachery Warren and Waleed Gaines Jr. in the secondary, and Russell Zolicoffer on the line.

6. Broken Arrow

Third-year coach Josh Blankenship has playmaking receiver Kayleb Barnett plus a talented senior class that includes three-year starter Donavin Hardaway in the secondary, running back Kaibre Harris and kicker Hunter Martens.

7. Edmond Santa Fe

Coach Kyle White’s Wolves may have been the best 1-9 team in recent history last year. The Wolves return Demarius Robinson, who rushed for 2,132 yards and 19 TDs in his first 1½ seasons. OU end commit Bergin Kyser will lead the defense.

8. Norman North

Coach Justin Jones’ Timberwolves, after going 8-3 last season, suffered some major graduation losses, but return Harrison Utley, one of the state’s top offensive lineman.

9. Westmoore

OU safety commit Mykel Patterson-McDonald is the top player for the Jaguars, who were 3-8 last year. Westmoore will get a quick look at how much it has improved when it hosts Union in a season opener Aug. 24.

10. Norman

The Tigers were 3-8 last year but made the playoffs after going 7-3 and missing the postseason in 2021.

GAMES TO WATCH

AUG. 24: NO. 3 OWASSO VS. NO. 1 BIXBY

It’s the “Battle of the ‘Burbs” at TU’s H.A. Chapman Stadium in a rematch of last year’s state title game.

SEPT. 8: NO. 2 UNION AT NO. 4 JENKS

The intensity of the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl increases as several key Union players return to Allan Trimble Stadium for the first time since leaving Jenks.

SEPT. 22: NO. 3 OWASSO AT NO. 2 UNION

A district opener and rematch of Owasso’s epic six-OT win in last year’s semifinals.

OCT. 27: NO. 4 JENKS AT NO. 6 BROKEN ARROW

Jenks rallied late for a 35-34 overtime win over the Tigers last year. Owen Jones and Kaydin Jones return to Broken Arrow for the first time since moving to Jenks.

NOV. 3: NO. 1 BIXBY AT NO. 4 JENKS

Their last three regular-season meetings have produced high drama as Bixby stopped a late Jenks drive to seal wins in the 2020 and ‘21 meetings, but Jenks ended the Spartans’ 58-game winning streak 38-35 in last year’s Week 10 matchup.

PLAYERS IN THE ALL-WORLD TOP 10

Jino Boyd, Union, WR, 6-0, 170, Sr.

Kordell Gouldsby, Bixby, WR/DB, 5-11, 170, Sr.

Kaydin Jones. Jenks, RB, 6-0, 170, So.

Devon Jordan, Union, DB, 6-0, 165, Sr.

Shaker Reisig, Union, QB, 6-1, 200, Jr.

OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH

ISSAC COVINGTON

Union, DB/RB, 5-8, 165, Sr.

Made a big impact in his first season with the Redhawks after moving from B.T. Washington. Had 80 tackles, including 54 solos, six pass breakups, and scored on two of his four interceptions. Also had four rushing TDs in overtime of the 6AI semifinals against Owasso.

DERRICK OSMOND

Broken Arrow, DL/TE, 6-6, 235, Sr.

May be the Tigers’ best overall player. Had 36 tackles and a 33-yard fumble return for a TD last season. Also used as a tight end and caught three passes for 33 yards and a TD. Offered by Kansas, Tulsa and six other majors.

HANK PUCKETT

Bixby, LB, 5-11, 200, Sr.

An All-World first-team selection last year as he had 128 tackles, including 15 for losses.

J’KHARRI THOMAS

Owasso, WR, 5-8, 160, Sr.

Caught a team-leading 72 passes for 601 yards and five TDs last season. Also rushed for 183 yards and two TDs.

HUDSON BALL

Jenks, DL, 6-2, 238, Jr.