5A No. 6 Coweta surprises No. 2 MWC Carl Albert 44-14

COWETA — Coweta’s stingy defense and rapid-fire offense gave Midwest City Carl Albert little chance to rest as the Tigers romped to a 44-14 win in their season opener Friday night.

A Tiger Stadium crowd of 3,000 watched as the home team held the Titans to just two second half points, and the defense held Carl Albert scoreless after halftime. The Titans' final points came on a safety after a bad fourth quarter snap, and not from a defensive miscue.

The Tiger offense was near perfect all game.

“I am so proud of them … (Mason) Ford, (Carson) Laverty, our offensive line blocked well, too,” fourth-year coach Tim Harper said. “We had a couple of missed opportunities, but our kids kept believing.”

Laverty was sharp at quarterback. The senior ran for one touchdown (a 4-yard run in the first quarter) and threw a perfect 35-yard score to Carson Flanary to put the game away in the fourth stanza.

Momentum wore black and orange following an 89-yard kickoff return by senior Ford. Ford’s TD was the Tigers’ only second-quarter score and broke the game wide open.

“We lost last year (in the second round 14-7) so it feels so great to beat them this year,” Ford said.

Ford has made a habit of returning kickoffs for TDs in his career.

“I have four or five in my four years, but I am not sure how many. I know I’ve had one every year though,” Ford added.

On defense, Justin Robinson recovered a strip fumble just when it looked like Carl Albert was attempting a second-half comeback.

Eain Williams and Taylor Sowers each had interceptions. Sowers nearly ran his all the way back. Later, Williams scored on a run from 11 yards out.

One could go down the roster, especially on defense, to find gold star efforts during one of the Tigers’ biggest wins in school history.

COWETA 44, MWC CARL ALBERT 14

Carl Albert;6;6;2;0;-;14;

Coweta;13;7;3;21;-;44;

CA — Washington 13 pass from Ferris (kick blocked).

COW — Bell 2 run (Stephens kick).

COW — Laverty 4 run (run failed).

CA — FG, Spiwak 26.

COW — Ford 89 kickoff return (Stephens kick).

CA — FG, Spiwak 28

COW — FG, Stephens 35.

CA — Safety, Coweta snapped ball out of end zone.

COW — Flanary 35 pass from Laverty (Stephens kick).

COW — Bell 1 run (Stephens kick).

COW — Williams 11 run (Stephens kick).