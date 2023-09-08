MUSKOGEE — Class 5A No. 1 Carl Albert and Class 6AII No. 1 Muskogee came in standing tall on the shoulders of multiple elite players.

But in the end, the Titans stood taller, moving to 3-0 with a 43-20 victory over the now 2-1 Roughers.

Running back Xavier Robinson and quarterback Kevin Sperry, both OU commits, led the charge for CA, as did wideout Trystan Haynes. Haynes hauled in two touchdown passes from Sperry, who threw for 399 yards and three scores on 15-of-19 passing. Robinson had two short touchdown runs of 5 yards to open the game and 2 yards late.

Haynes, a junior whose offers include Alabama, OU, Kansas State, TCU, Iowa State and Oklahoma State, scored from 53 yards out in the second quarter and 45 yards in the third.

Carl Albert atoned for a loss last season at home to Muskogee, which used that win to spark an 11-2 run and a semifinal finish.

The Titans took the opening kickoff and drove 70 yards in nine plays, Robinson taking a direct snap up the middle for a 5-yard touchdown with 7:06 to go in the first.

They made it 14-0 after Jakyre Carter intercepted a Jamarian Ficklin pass that deflected off the hands of GerVon Washington at the Titan 25. A few plays later, Sperry threw in the flat to Trystan Haynes who sliced his way through coverage en route to a 53-yard touchdown.

Ficklin’s first big play offensively was salvaged from another miscue, a high snap. He retreated 20 yards adjusted and fired a sideline pass to Kayden McGee who was ruled in-bounds at the CA 46. A reverse by Ondraye Beasley for 23 and 14-yard run through tackles by Ficklin set up Israel Martin’s 5-yard run to make it a 14-7 game.

A 10-play march by Carl Albert made it 21-7. Sperry did most of the damage, going 3-for-3 on the drive and having runs of 8 and 10 yards to set up a first-and-goal at the 5. Muskogee stiffened but on fourth-and-goal from the 1, Titans coach Mike Dunn chose to go with Sperry around the left side rather than bang Robinson off another direct snap.

“We know we have a lot of go-to guys,” said Robinson. “We can make it work in a number of ways and it takes a lot of stress off me.”

Muskogee had eight of its 20 first-half plays on its last drive of the half. But it too ended badly for the Roughers. Ficklin connected over the middle to Washington at the 25. Washington was caught by three Titan defenders while fighting for yardage when linebacker Marcus James punched it out at the 6 and recovered it at the 9.

Ficklin also had a 63-yard punt on Muskogee’s first drive, which ended in seven plays.

The Titans put it out of reach with two Sperry strikes, the 45-yarder to Haynes and a 16-yarder to Trey Washington which had it at 36-7 going to the fourth.

Martin scored his second rushing touchdown for Muskogee and Ficklin connected for 20 yards to Kayden McGee, both wrapped around Robinson’s second score.

Roughers head coach Travis Hill was frustrated about the offensive inconsistencies, especially on third down opportunities.

“It’s my job to find a way to fix that,” he said.

Muskogee’s starting running back LaTavion Johnson left the game early with a knee injury. He was wearing a brace on the sidelines.

CARL ALBERT 43, MUSKOGEE 20

Carl Albert;7;14;15;7;—;43

Muskogee;0;7;0;13;—;20

First quarter

CA: Robinson 5 run (Spiwak kick), 7:06.

Second quarter

CA: Trystan Haynes 53 pass from Sperry (Spiwak kick), 9:37.

Mu:Martin 5 run (Soto-Morales kick), 8:24.

CA: Sperry 1 run (Spiwak kick), 3:23.

Third quarter

CA: Haynes 45 pass from Sperry (Marcus James pass from Woodring), 9:00.

CA: Trey Washington 16 pass from Sperry (Spiwak kick), 5;03.

Fourth quarter

Mu: Martin 4 run (kick failed), 8:11.

CA: Robinson 2 run (Spiwak kick), 5:46.

Mu: Kayden McGee 20 pass from Ficklin (Espinosa kick), 3:01.

Team Statistics

First Downs—CA 20, Mu 17. Rushes-Yards—CA 32-101, Mu 22-125. Comp-Att-Int CA 15-19-0, Mu 14-23-1. Passing Yards—CA 300, Mu 214. Fumbles-Lost CA 0-0, Mu 2-2. Penalty Yards-CA 6-35, Mu 2-8. Total Yards- CA 397, Mu 339. Punts-Avg CA 2-42, Mu 2-47.