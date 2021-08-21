5A breakdown: MWC Carl Albert favored to match Jenks' record streak; Collinsville picked second, Coweta fifth

THE FAVORITE

MIDWEST CITY CARL ALBERT

The stakes couldn’t be higher as Mike Dunn returns to his alma mater as head coach. A sixth consecutive gold ball in 2021 would tie Jenks’ run of titles in 1996-2001 for the longest in Oklahoma 11-man football history. Dunn, who coached at Del City the past four years, replaces Mike Corley, who went 52-2 in his four seasons. Dunn played on four Titans championship teams in 1998-01, so he appreciates the pressure his players feel to uphold the tradition. Graduation losses were heavy after last season, but Dunn said he has program veterans who have waited patiently for their turn in the limelight. Top returnee is RB/LB Kentrell Bizzell, who rushed for 1,154 yards and 21 TDs last season. Braydon Armstrong and Reed Dequasie were vying to replace QB Ben Harris, who started in 51 Titans wins over four years.