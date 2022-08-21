5A breakdown: McAlester favored over Carl Albert to win state title

THE FAVORITE

MCALESTER

All eyes are on Erik McCarty. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound running back pounded his way to more than 2,000 yards and 38 touchdowns his junior season, leading to an offer, and commitment, to the University of Oklahoma.

The Buffaloes finished as the runner-up in last season’s championship game, but remain primed for another title push to win their first gold ball since 1988. Coach Forrest Mazey has guided McAlester deeper into the playoff bracket each year since 2019, and he looks to continue that with McCarty.

The offensive line is a combination of size and experience, with three seniors and 6-foot-3, 275-pound junior Zach Rogers anchoring the core. McAlester returns five defensive starters, including a handful in the secondary, which tallied 15 interceptions last season.

THE CONTENDERS

2. MIDWEST CITY CARL ALBERT

The Titans failed to claim their sixth consecutive gold ball last season, but coach Mike Dunn and Carl Albert remain contenders for 2022. Despite losing star RB/LB Kentrell Bizzell, the Titans return quarterback Reed Dequasie, who recorded 2,007 passing yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior last season. Senior defensive back Tashawn James remains the key cog in Carl Albert’s defense, grabbing two interceptions and blocking seven kicks in 2021.

3. BISHOP MCGUINNESS

Running back Michael Taffe will anchor the offense again this season, as the Irish will push for the elusive gold ball after losing four times in the state finals since 2016. Taffe is complemented by a veteran offensive line, powered by 6-foot-6, 315-pound senior Brandt Haag. The defense returns eight starters from last season.

4. COLLINSVILLE

The Cardinals made history last season, winning their first state title in school history under coach Kevin Jones. A repeat will be difficult for Collinsville, a school that lost 18 starters to graduation, but left tackle DJ Whittley returns as one of the best in the state at his position. The Cardinals will also need to fill the hole left by Andrew Carney at quarterback.

5. DEL CITY

The Eagles drop from Class 6A to 5A after one of their most successful seasons in recent history. Del City collected nine wins and a district title in coach Robert Jones’ first season, backed by a strong defense. Safety Kanijal Thomas, a Kansas State commit, patrols the secondary while defensive tackle Jaedon Foreman anchors an experienced defensive line. A player to watch is running back Tango McCauley, a speedy John Marshall transfer.

6. COWETA

Coach Tim Harper continues to find success with the Tigers, returning to the playoffs and repeating his 10-2 record from the previous year. Wide receiver Mason Ford continues to power the Coweta offense, grabbing more than 1,000 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns as a junior. The Tigers return eight starters on defense, including senior safety Nathan Maledon, who has amassed more than 200 tackles in his career.

7. LAWTON MACARTHUR

An 11-2 record catapulted MacArthur into the 5A semifinals last season. Coach Brett Manning returns a veteran group, including more than half of his defensive starters from last year. Highly ranked tackle Caden Tahbonemah will serve as the foundation for a veteran offensive line.

8. GUTHRIE

Coach Kelly Beeby returns seven starters on each side after making the quarterfinals last season. Running back Isaiah Hammons enters his senior season having led the team in touchdowns (25) and rushing yards (1,579) last season.

9. SAPULPA

A veteran group returns for coach Tim Holt Jr. in his second season with the Chieftains. Junior running back Marco Smith complied 1,202 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

10. BISHOP KELLEY

The Comets continue making playoff appearances under coach JJ Tappana, who enters his 17th season at Bishop Kelley. Running back Austin Munson powers the offense, while cornerbacks Sawyer McGraw and Max Priest anchor the defense.

GAMES TO WATCH

SEPT. 9: No. 10 BISHOP KELLEY AT No. 3 BISHOP MCGUINNESS

A classic rivalry reconvenes for the 46th time. McGuinness leads the series 29-16.

SEPT. 30: No. 1 MCALESTER AT No. 5 DEL CITY

The Buffaloes get to test their skills against a former Class 6A-II team, while the Eagles examine their pecking order in 5A.

OCT. 21: GUTHRIE AT CARL ALBERT

After both schools secured 10-win seasons this past year, the district crown could be decided in late October.

PLAYERS IN THE STATE’S TOP 25

Emmanuel Crawford, Grove, RB, 6-0, 175, Sr.

Jaedon Foreman, Del City, DL, 6-4, 255 Sr.

Erik McCarty, McAlester, RB/DB. 6-3, 200, Sr.

Cal Swanson, Ardmore, QB, 6-2, 185, Sr.

OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH

REED DEQUASIE

MWC Carl Albert, QB, 6-2, 200, Sr.

Passed for 2,007 yards and 18 TDs last season. Also rushed for 607 yards and five TDs.

KORTLAND LOWE

Hale, RB, 5-10, 200, Jr.

Rushed for 550 yards and five TDs last year. Has 1,100 rushing yards over his first two seasons.

CARSON TRIMBLE

Grove, QB. 6-0, 180, Sr.

Will be a four-year starter. Passed for 2,438 yards and 38 TDs last season as the Ridgerunners finished 10-2. Also rushed for 315 yards and four TDs.

