5 high school football players with cool nicknames

Playing competitive athletics is one way to get a cool nickname. Bristow’s Alex “Frosty” Winter has one of the best among area high school football players this season.

A four-year contributor, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end/defensive end is so athletic that he returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown this season. He also starts in basketball.

But Winter wasn’t nearly as athletic when he received his nickname in the seventh grade. In those days, he was an out-of-shape offensive lineman who complained one night that it was just too hot to be playing football.

Then-seventh grade coach Shaun Roebuck heard the remark and asked, “Who do you think you are? Frosty the Snowman? Do you think you’re gonna melt?”

Not long after that, Winter grew more dedicated in the weight room and his athletic profile started to rise. And the nickname stuck.

“Today, everyone in town calls me (Frosty),” he said. “Even the (PA) announcer. When I make a tackle, he says, `Tackle by Frosty Winter.’”

That’s not all. Little kids look up to Winter, and it seems like every girl in school wants to chat. Not bad for a guy who once thought nobody knew his name.