4A breakdown: Wagoner, Cushing ready to challenge Tuttle, Clinton for state title

THE FAVORITE

TUTTLE

It’s been 31 years since Tuttle last missed the playoffs. From the looks of it, coach Brad Ballard doesn’t look to be ending that streak anytime soon.

The Tigers won a gold ball in 2018. They finished runner-up last season. The program started an $18 million overhaul of its football facility last season. All signs point to a contending program for years to come.

For now, the Tigers will rely on senior quarterback Mason Dennis, who pairs well with a strong offensive line and heavy run game that has become common under Ballard.

THE CONTENDERS

2. CLINTON

With a 35-0 throttling of Tuttle in last season’s state championship game, Clinton became the only school in the state to have won a championship in seven different decades. Despite losing offensive cornerstones Nate Jones and Caden Powell, the Red Tornadoes look primed for another championship push. Defense remains key in coach John Higbee’s system, which held opponents to a mere 41 points in its last nine games.

3. WAGONER

Ever since Dale Condict assumed the coaching role in 2005, the Bulldogs have been perennial favorites. Wagoner has claimed four state titles in the past decade, and Condict appears primed for another push. The Bulldogs return quarterback/safety Gabe Rodriguez, who threw for more than 1,000 yards last season and led the team in rushing yards. Gabe, the brother of former Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, guided Wagoner to the quarterfinals, losing to the eventual state runner-up Tuttle. A player to watch is Braylan Roberson, who rushed for 481 yards and 11 TDs last year. He also had 85 tackles and five sacks at defensive end.

4. CUSHING

A favorite to hoist the gold ball last season, the Tigers lost in the first round to Elk City after a 9-1 regular season. Cushing returns quarterback Blaze Berlowitz – a top passer in his area – threw for 3,137 yards and 32 touchdowns last season. Noah Jones rushed for 833 yards and eight TDs in 2021. Linebacker Riley Matheson produced 165 tackles.

5. POTEAU

The Pirates' success cannot be overstated. They won a gold ball in 2019 and have appeared in the state semifinals three of the past four years. Under coach Greg Werner, Poteau has become a perennial force. Without running back Todd Mattox, Werner could look toward 6-foot, 175-pound Dax Collins to fill the gap.

6. BLANCHARD

Jeff Craig guided the Lions to a 8-4 record and quarterfinals appearance in his 14th season with the school. Despite losing a handful of players, Blanchard still has a bevy of skill players to use in its spread offense, but issues remain on the defensive line.

7. WEATHERFORD

After a disappointing 4-6 season, the Eagles look for a change of pace. They pair a massive offensive line with a traditional style of play, but Weatherford isn’t without weaknesses. The Eagles only returns one starter on defense and four on offense, and coach Reagan Roof expects to play between 10-12 sophomores this year.

8. ELK CITY

Veteran coach Dave Meadows has a knack for turning programs around and two seasons into his tenure with Elk City, he’s done just that. The Elks made a surprise run to the state semifinals last year, where Meadows lost to his former team, Clinton.

9. HILLDALE

The Hornets faltered last season in a narrow loss to Wagoner in the first round of the playoffs, but coach David "Pookie" Blevins returns a handful of starters, including running back Eric Virgil, who has rushed for 2,787 yards and 43 TDs over the past two seasons.

10. OOLOGAH

Coach Darrin Wegner's Mustangs only have eight seniors, but he's excited about their juniors and sophomores. Top players include lineman Collin Schrader, receiver Braxton Moore, quarterback Joe Griswold and receiver/defensive back AJ Streater.

GAMES TO WATCH

SEPT. 30: NO. 9 HILLDALE AT NO. 5 POTEAU

District implications on the line in an early season matchup.

OCT. 7: NO. 7 WEATHERFORD AT No. 2 CLINTON

Custer county rivals play with district implications. Clinton won last season’s game 42-0.

OCT. 7: NO. 6 BLANCHARD AT NO. 1 TUTTLE

What could end up being a deciding game in the 4A-2 district.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

CAMDEN CROOKS

Cushing, WR/DB, 6-0, 180, Sr.

In 2021, had 93 receptions for 1,624 yards and 20 TDs. At DB, came up with nine turnovers on five interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Career totals of 209 catches for 3,335 yards and 40 TDs; 226 tackles, 12 interceptions.

WITT EDWARDS

Wagoner, WR/S, 6-6, 205, Jr.

Attracting major college attention. Had 267 catches for 346 yards last season. Also had 55 tackles and two sacks.

COLTON SUTTON

Skiatook, LB, 6-1, 205, Sr.

Moved from the defensive line to middle linebacker last year and recorded 126 tackles.

