4A breakdown: Cushing ready for title run in wide-open race; Wagoner picked third

3. WAGONER

Although the Bulldogs graduated most of their starters, it would be a mistake to overlook them. They have been a perennial state title contender ever since Dale Condict turned around the program and became their coach in 2005. Wagoner has won five state titles in the past 10 years. Defensive end Fred Watson is a returning starter who had 85 tackles with four sacks last season. Linebacker Gabe Goodnight had 78 tackles. Gabe Rodriguez, brother of Oklahoma State standout Malcolm Rodriguez, will be the quarterback and also start at safety. Condict is excited about the potential of 6-6 sophomore receiver Witt Edwards. The offensive line includes Nikko Jones (6-3, 305 pounds), who is the brother of former Wagoner standout receiver Nikia Jones.

4. TUTTLE

The Tigers, 10-2 last year, have posted at least 10 wins in five of their past six seasons, including a state title in 2018. Coach Brad Ballard’s Tigers narrowly lost to state champion Wagoner in last year’s quarterfinals. Tuttle has a strong ground game with returning running backs Tyler Woodson and Cannon West. The Tigers’ defense includes Nebraska wrestling commit Harley Andrews.

5. WEATHERFORD