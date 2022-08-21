3A breakdown: Verdigris ready for run at first state title

THE FAVORITE

VERDIGRIS

A group of seniors led by a trio of four-year starters — linebacker Reese Roller, quarterback Dylan White and running back/linebacker Caden Parnell — have led the Cardinals to their first two semifinal berths in the past three years and a district title last season. White has passed for 5,730 yards and 51 touchdowns in his career. The Cardinals are 30-7 for their best three-year stretch.

Verdigris has quality experience at all the key positions — depth at certain areas appears to be the only weakness for coach Travis East's team.

The potential for a state title has never been higher going into a season at Verdigris. "I believe that we have a great group of players this year," East said. "We expect big things out of this team. We have a core nucleus of players that have started for three and four years for our program. They truly embrace what we preach and that is family. They play hard and practice hard all the time. Our leadership will be huge this season and we look forward to having a great year."

THE CONTENDERS

2. LINCOLN CHRISTIAN

Coach Jerry Ricke's Bulldogs have all the ingredients for a fourth consecutive trip to the state title game. They return eight starters on offense and 10 on defense, including linebackers Tyler Johnson and Easton Rogers. Johnson had 118 tackles with 25 for losses last season. A newcomer to the starting lineup at quarterback will be Luke Milligan, who succeeds Florida signee Max Brown, an All-World player of the finalist. Milligan completed 31-of-47 passes for 366 yards and four TDs last year. "We feel good about our running game and skill kids on offense," Ricke said. "We have an experienced offensive line. Defensively we really like the depth and strength of our front seven, and we have some key returners in the secondary."

3. OKC HERITAGE HALL

Coach Brett Bogert's team is a perennial title contender. The Chargers are 101-7 over the past eight seasons and have six state championships since 2010. River Faulkner returns after rushing for 1,146 yards and 22 TDs last season.

4. METRO CHRISTIAN

The Patriots (8-4 last year), making the move up from 2A, are the only team in 3A who has a quarterback (Kirk Francis), who has won a state title as he did in 2020. Francis passed for 29 TDs in 2020 and 28 in 2021. Coach Jared McCoy has nine starters returning on offensive, including running back Tagg Campbell, who had a combined 1,008 rushing-receiving yards and 11 TDs last year. The defense returns seven starters.

5. HOLLAND HALL

The two-time defending state champions graduated many key players and were jolted by starting quarterback Kordell Gouldsby's move to Bixby in June. Coach Tag Gross' team has a strong offensive line and linebacking corps led by Parker Jenney, but are inexperienced at the offensive skill positions and in the secondary.

6. SEMINOLE

Mike Snyder is in his 43rd season as the Chieftains' head coach. Seminole went 9-2 last year after two mediocre seasons. Seminole has an experienced group of offensive skill players but only one returning starter on the line.

7. CASCIA HALL

The Commandos, 9-4 last year, have a 35-year streak of qualifying for the playoffs — the longest active in the state. Cooper Lai, who passed for 1,733 yards and 20 TDs last year, is the returning starter at quarterback and also a standout in the secondary. His top receiver from last year, Aiden Hicks, returns along with the top three rushers. The Blue Swarm defense has a strong pass rusher, Owen Pazzo, along with a stellar group of experienced linebackers. Cascia moves from 2A to 3A, where it won its two most recent state titles in 2008 and '09. Joe Medina, in his 24th season as Cascia's head coach, calls 3A "the toughest class in the state." Also moving up is last year's 2A champion, Marlow, which graduated many of its key players.

8. BRISTOW

Coach Brett Jones' Purple Pirates move down from 4A, where they won nine games annually since 2016, except for 2020 when they were 8-4. Charles Ware is an explosive running back and Ryder Goodwin is a difference maker as a kicker — his 47-yard field goal last year defeated 4A power Wagoner 3-0.

9. PLAINVIEW

Coach Joe Price's team went 8-4 last year. Plainview has two playmaking receivers, Morgan Pearson and sophomore Shepherd Sisemore. A strong offensive line is led by Garrett Keith and Justus Gilliam. Another strength for Plainview is the front seven on defense. Tyler Winchester is a player to watch in the secondary.

10. PAULS VALLEY

Justin Humphrey is a dual-threat quarterback who accounted for 2,409 yards last year and has produced 50 TDs in his career. Brayden Patchell, a four-year starter at linebacker, had 117 tackled last year and leads the defense. Safety TK Jaggers scored on two of his four interceptions last year.

GAMES TO WATCH

AUG. 26: NO. 2 LINCOLN CHRISTIAN AT NO. 5 HOLLAND HALL

A rematch of Holland Hall's victories over Lincoln in the past two state title games.

SEPT. 16: NO. 1 VERDIGRIS AT 2A NO. 2 BEGGS

The final nondistrict game for these teams is a matchup of semifinalists from last season.

SEPT. 23: NO. 5 HOLLAND HALL AT NO. 9 CASCIA HALL

For the first time, the "Battle of the Halls" rivalry will be a district game — in this case the opener.

PLAYERS IN THE STATE’S TOP 25

Kirk Francis, Metro Christian, QB, 6-2, 175, Sr.

Morgan Pearson, Plainview, WR/LB, 6-2, 225, Sr.

Reese Roller, Verdigris, LB/RB, 6-0, 210, Sr.

OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH

ETHAN CLARK

Cascia Hall, LB/FB, 6-0, 210, Sr.

An All-World second-team selection last year. On defense, had 126 tackles with 11 sacks. As a fullback, had 101 rushes for 888 yards and 18 TDs.

EASTON ROGERS

Lincoln Christian, LB/RB, 6-2, 210, Sr.

The Air Force commit had 122 carries for 727 yards and 12 TDs last season. He also caught 18 passes for 241 yards and three TDs. On defense, he had 51 tackles with five for losses.

ELIJAH THOMAS

Checotah, WR/DB, 6-0, 180, So.

The speedster already has an offer from Arkansas. As a freshman last year, he had 37 receptions for 678 yards and seven TDs.

Read the other class breakdowns