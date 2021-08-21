3A breakdown: Defending champion Holland Hall favored to repeat; Lincoln Christian picked second

3. OKC HERITAGE HALL

The Chargers’ 11-2 record last season was their worst since 2013. Over the past seven seasons, the Chargers are 89-6. Will Paque returns at quarterback along with standout receivers Gavin Freeman and Orie Walker, who combined to catch 13 of Paque’s 17 TD passes. Six starters return on defense, led by linebacker Brigham Evans, who had 79 tackles last year with 14 for losses.

4. VERDIGRIS

Coach Travis East’s Cardinals, after going 19-5 for their best two-year stretch in program history, are looking for their first trip to the state final. Dylan White will be a three-year starter at quarterback. Reese Roller had 22 sacks last season and 34 tackles for losses. Evan Anderson is the top returning receiver with 463 yards and five TDs last season.

5. KINGFISHER

Jax Sternberger, who passed for 2,300 yards and 25 TDs last year, returns at quarterback for coach Jeff Myers’ team. Sternberger will have the benefit of four returning starters on the offensive line. A player to watch on defense is linebacker Slade Snodgrass, who had 85 tackles in 2020.

6. CHECOTAH