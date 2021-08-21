3A breakdown: Defending champion Holland Hall favored to repeat; Lincoln Christian picked second

THE FAVORITE
HOLLAND HALL
Coach Tag Gross’ defending state champions graduated key players such as All-World defensive player of the year Owen Ostroski, quarterback Wallace Clark and receiver/defensive back Marc Gouldsby. But several key players return, including DB/receivers NuNu Campbell and Ethan Roush, linebacker/running back Zane Woodham, linebacker Holt Heldebrand, lineman Jordan Nolin and kicker Magnus Lepak. Gross is excited about the potential of QB Kordell Gouldsby.
THE CONTENDERS
2. LINCOLN CHRISTIAN
There could be a rematch in the state final as the Bulldogs, 37-3 over the past three years with a gold ball in 2019, return several key starters. Senior quarterback Max Brown accounted for 42 touchdowns last year. Linebacker Tyler Johnson will be a defensive leader. Coach Jerry Ricke likes his defensive unit’s strength of the front seven and depth.
3. OKC HERITAGE HALL
The Chargers’ 11-2 record last season was their worst since 2013. Over the past seven seasons, the Chargers are 89-6. Will Paque returns at quarterback along with standout receivers Gavin Freeman and Orie Walker, who combined to catch 13 of Paque’s 17 TD passes. Six starters return on defense, led by linebacker Brigham Evans, who had 79 tackles last year with 14 for losses.
4. VERDIGRIS
Coach Travis East’s Cardinals, after going 19-5 for their best two-year stretch in program history, are looking for their first trip to the state final. Dylan White will be a three-year starter at quarterback. Reese Roller had 22 sacks last season and 34 tackles for losses. Evan Anderson is the top returning receiver with 463 yards and five TDs last season.
5. KINGFISHER
Jax Sternberger, who passed for 2,300 yards and 25 TDs last year, returns at quarterback for coach Jeff Myers’ team. Sternberger will have the benefit of four returning starters on the offensive line. A player to watch on defense is linebacker Slade Snodgrass, who had 85 tackles in 2020.
6. CHECOTAH
Coach Zac Ross’ Wildcats are led on offense by running back Dontierre Fisher, who has 4,302 career rushing yards and 51 TDs. Omarion Warrior leads the offensive line. The Wildcats have an experienced quarterback, Jake Vernon, who passed for 1,064 yards and 10 TDs in 2020. Checotah has an opportunistic secondary that includes Kayson Flud and Trenton Dan, who combined for 10 interceptions last season.
7. KINGSTON
Coach Tommy Bare’s team went 11-1 last year and returns running back Brandon Watson, who rushed for 1,445 yards last season. Brycen Ellisor (6-4, 250 pounds) had 15 sacks and leads a defense that allowed only 13.8 points per game.
8. PLAINVIEW
Morgan Pearson is a Division-I receiver prospect who had receiving totals of 831 yards and 10 TDs last season. Look for even better numbers this year with a full season of quarterback Reis Taylor, who was limited to six games last year. Another player to watch is linebacker/running back Caden Pickens, who had 188 tackles and 823 rushing yards.
9. ANADARKO
After a 9-4 season in 2020, coach Kent Jackson’s Warriors return quarterback Karsen Williams, who passed for 2,200 yards. A strong offensive line could pave trhe way for a big year by running back Lucas Camp.
10. PERKINS-TRYON
New coach Dawayne Hudson’s offense has an experienced offensive line that will benefit Tre Stevenson, who rushed for 530 yards as a freshman last year.
GAMES TO WATCH
SEPT. 17: 2A NO. 1 METRO CHRISTIAN AT No. 1 HOLLAND HALL
A matchup of defending state champions.
OCT. 22: No. 6 CHECOTAH AT No. 2 LINCOLN CHRISTIAN
Checotah and Stigler (on Nov. 6) will be Lincoln’s toughest district tests.
OCT. 29: No. 1 HOLLAND HALL AT No. 4 VERDIGRIS
Verdigris looks to avenge last season’s lopsided loss when it played without starting QB Dylan White.
PLAYERS IN THE STATE’S TOP 25
NuNu Campbell, Holland Hall, WR/DB, 6-0, 175, Sr.
Dontierre Fisher, Checotah, RB, 5-10, 190, Sr.
OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH
MAX BROWN
Lincoln Christian, QB, 6-2, 205, Sr.
In his first season as a starter, accounted for 2,658 yards and 42 TDs to help lead the Bulldogs to the 3A state final. Completed 88-of-121 passes for 1,666 yards and had 154 carries for 992 yards.
CADEN PARNELL
Verdigris, RB/LB, 5-11, 170, Jr.
Rushed for 493 yards and six TDs, had 143 receiving yards and 51 tackles with 13 for losses and four sacks last season. Has 1,617 total yards and 17 TDs in his career.
ZANE WOODHAM
Holland Hall, RB/LB. 6-0, 180, Sr.
On offense, had 132 rushes for 980 yards and 11 TDs. Also scored on three of his seven receptions. Recorded 120 tackles with 20 for losses and six takeaways last season. Was at his best in the playoffs despite playing with a broken hand.