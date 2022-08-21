2A breakdown: Washington, Beggs favorites for state title

THE FAVORITE

WASHINGTON

Brad Beller’s team is close. The Warriors have finished as the state runner-up the past two seasons, losing each by one possession. But, a strong nucleus of returning starters paves the way for Washington to be favored in 2A.

Quarterback Major Cantrell returns to Washington, accompanied by offensive weapons Cage Morris, a rangy junior wide receiver, and Cole Scott, a powerful running back who scored 31 touchdowns in 2021. The Warriors retained three offensive lineman, including Caleb Bruce and Tanner Winlock who have both started since their freshman year.

Defensively, the Warriors return seven starters, including senior lineman Hayden Milner , who accounted for 12 sacks last season, and Ben Vaughn, an outside linebacker who recorded 76 tackles.

THE CONTENDERS

2. BEGGS

David Tenison’s Demons have rattled off 10-plus wins in five consecutive seasons but lost key players to graduation after last season’s loss to Washington in the semifinals. Offensive lineman Kaden Stanton – who has earned nine Division I offers to this point – anchors a deep, physical position group. Running back Red Martel, who replaces CJ Brown, rushed for 1,613 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. As for who plays quarterback, Beggs will choose between junior Knox Dyson and senior Michael Cudney.

3. VIAN

The Wolverines have become accustomed to playoff runs under coach Gary Willis, and 2022 looks no different. A seasoned offensive line will make room for running back DeSean Mays, who led the team with 27 touchdowns last season. Quarterback Diego Ramos returns to lead Vian’s West Coast-style offense. A replacement for linebacker Xavin Lackey will be needed for the Wolverines, who face Washington and Eufaula to open their season.

4. CROSSINGS CHRISTIAN

After a renaissance season in 2021, that saw the Knights go from one win the year before to 10, coach Jonathan Keathly has built a contender in Class 2A. Crossings Christian returns seven starters on both sides of the ball, including a dynamic running back tandem of Silas Ward and Justin Walraven. The pair combined for more than 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns. A player to watch is middle linebacker Blake Meek, who finished his junior season with 116 tackles and 26 tackles for loss.

5. EUFAULA

The Ironheads return dual-threat quarterback Luke Adcock, who passed for 19 touchdowns and added 11 more rushing. Coach Larry Newton is assigned with replacing the majority of a secondary that had 18 interceptions last season, building around defensive backs Preston Dalton and Taylen Shade.

6. VICTORY CHRISTIAN

The Conquerors hired Brett Smith this offseason as coach, and brought former Bixby quarterback Mason Staehle in at quarterback. Experience will a strength for Victory Christian, which returns its entire offensive line, defensive line and linebacker group. Junior linebacker Teyton Chandler shepherds the corps after tallying more than 150 tackles last season. Watch for senior running back Judah Byrams to continue his production from last season, where he rushed for 717 yards and 16 touchdowns.

7. REJOICE CHRISTIAN

Quarterback Chance Wilson continues to be the focus for the Eagles entering 2022. The Montana State commit threw for 2,857 yards and 40 touchdowns last season, leading Rejoice Christian to a quarterfinals appearance.

8. OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN

Coach Brooks Stephenson returns with Garret Wilson at quarterback. The Saints also retain WR/DB Henry Rothwell and 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker Devyn Fisher after a quarterfinals appearance last season.

9. PAWHUSKA

The Huskies move up a class this season with South Dakota commit Todd Drummond leading the way. In his first year starting, Drummond threw for 50 touchdowns and 3,685 yards, leading Pawhuska to a Class A semifinals appearance.

10. MILLWOOD

With a younger roster last season, Coach Darwin Franklin’s Falcons won just four games. Running back Rickey Hunt Jr. paves the way for the Falcons offense. Defensive back Xzavier Thompson scored twice off interceptions and tallied 22 tackles as a freshman.

GAMES TO WATCH

AUG. 26: NO. 3 VIAN AT NO. 1 WASHINGTON

Class 2A heavyweights clash for the first game of the season.

SEPT. 30: NO. 6 VICTORY CHRISTIAN AT NO. 2 BEGGS

Victory Christian won last year’s Week 10 showdown for the district title, 27-26. Ben Palmer, who was Victory's head coach the past two seasons, is now Beggs' offensive coordinator.

NOV. 4: NO. 7 REJOICE CHRISTIAN AT NO. 9 PAWHUSKA

This regular-season finale could determine the champion in District 8.

PLAYERS IN THE STATE'S TOP 25

Todd Drummond, Pawhuska, QB, 6-4, 190, Sr.

Bai Jobe, Community Christian, DE, 6-4, 225, Sr.

Chance Jordan, Beggs. OL/DL/P, 270, Sr.

Red Martel, Beggs, RB, 5-11, 190, Jr.

Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian, QB, 6-3, 185, Sr.

OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH

LOGAN HATTAWAY

Claremore Sequoyah, RB, 5-10, 185, Sr.

Has 4,000 career rushing yards and 40 TDs.

JAY MILLER

Regent Prep, WR, 6-3, 175, Sr.

Has 140 receptions over the past two years. Last year, produced 732 receiving yards and 15 TDs.

JOHN REED

Pawhuska, LB, 5-11, 215, Sr.

Will be a four-year starter for the Huskies. Had 128 tackles with 17 for losses last season. Has 318 career tackles.

